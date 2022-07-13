Chronic Tacos Salem, Oregon Grand Opening Is a Can’t Miss Stop on the Chronic Tacos 20 Year Anniversary Tour

This Authentic Mexican Restaurant’s 1st Oregon Location Will Have A Celebration To Remember With Delicious Tacos And An Appearance From Jackass Legend Wee Man!

Salem, OR ( RestaurantNews.com ) This year, Chronic Tacos , the leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant is celebrating their 20 year anniversary with a food tour to end all food tours. Next stop on the tour? A grand opening celebration at the 1st Chronic Taco location in Oregon at 268 Liberty Street NE Salem, Oregon 97301.

This ‘fiesta’ will take place on Saturday July 16th from 11am till 2pm and will feature a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. Be sure to get there on time to enter the raffle with prizes such as free tacos for a year (up to 3 winners) and epic Chronic Tacos Swag.

“We’re so excited to show everyone just how fun Chronic Tacos can be,” said Kris Scott, Chronic Tacos Franchise Owner. “This grand opening is going to be a blast and we’re excited to spread the #TacoLife to our fellow Oregonians.”

“We really appreciate how our franchisees not only embody Chronic Tacos values’ but the values of the communities they serve as well,” said Randy Wyner, Chronic Tacos Founder. “This grand opening celebration makes this stop on our 20 Year Anniversary Tour a unique one and we can’t for Oregon to see what Chronic Tacos is all about”

At this new Chronic Tacos location, guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The Salem location adds another tally to the long list of over 50+ locations worldwide.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

