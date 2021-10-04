Chronic Tacos Partners With Weedmaps for National Taco Day Celebration

Free Tacos* with Weedmaps’ app download

Aliso Viejo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In honor of National Taco Day, Chronic Tacos is partnering with Weedmaps , a leading online marketplace for cannabis users and businesses. Weedmaps provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products. To celebrate National Taco Day, consumers can follow a few easy steps on the Weedmaps app to receive a free taco at select Chronic Tacos locations from October 4th to October 11th.

“We are constantly wanting to collaborate with innovative and progressive companies that allow us to expand throughout Southern California and we are sure Weedmaps will help us do just that,” said Randy Wyner, Chronic Tacos founder. “Dedicated Chronic Tacos lovers can get a free taco while also signing up for an app that will help them find the cannabis products and brands they’re looking for. The app also gives consumers access to educational resources about the plant and the best deals available in their area”.

To receive a free taco, download or open the Weedmaps app Log into an existing account or sign up for a new one Scan the QR code, which will bring you to Tropicanna Dispensary or search for Planet 13 dispensary in the Weedmaps app, ‘heart’ Tropicanna Dispensary Enter a participating Chronic Tacos location, show an employee the favorited/ ‘hearted’ app Enjoy a Chronic Taco on us!

Participating locations include Huntington Beach (11th street and Bella Terra), Costa Mesa, Irvine (Walnut and Jeffrey), Newport Beach (Westcliff and PCH), and Corona Del Mar. Offer excludes fish, shrimp, beyond beef and potato tacos. One offer per customer, while supplies last. Free taco offer is open only to customers 21+. Tacos do not contain any THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids.

*Free tacos available to customers 21 years or older who: download or open the Weedmaps app; login to an existing Weedmaps account or sign up for a new one; scan the QR code and ‘heart’ Tropicanna dispensary; show Chronic Tacos employee the dispensary ‘heart’.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

About Weedmaps

Weedmaps is a leading online marketplace for cannabis users and businesses, operated by WM Technology, Inc. WM Technology, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MAPS) mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we’ve seen in the past 10 years.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business’ tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

