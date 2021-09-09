Chronic Tacos Opens New Location in Rialto, California

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Opens 31st California Location

Aliso Viejo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chronic Tacos , leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant since 2002, announced the grand opening of its new location in Rialto, California on Friday, September 17th. This new addition will be the 31st Chronic Taco location in California at 1103 W Casmalia St. Rialto, California 92377 .

“Despite setbacks that we all felt over the past year, Chronic Tacos has achieved steady growth, and we are ecstatic to bring the Taco Life to Rialto,” said Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. “Our goal at Chronic Tacos is to provide our customers with the best quality ingredients and service which will continue throughout our expansion.”

The opening will take place from 12pm-5pm. To celebrate, Chronic Tacos will be offering free chips, salsa and guac along with some amazing swag giveaways to customers. Television personality and Jackass legend Wee Man will also be at the new location for a meet and greet from 12-2pm.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

