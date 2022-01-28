Chronic Tacos Opens New Location in Monrovia, California

Best friends bringing the Taco Life to the San Gabriel Valley

Monrovia, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chronic Tacos , the leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant since 2002, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Monrovia, California. The taco shop is the 32nd Chronic Taco location in California located in the heart of the city at 141 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016.

Franchisees, Rashad Randle and Johnnie Moore have been living the #TacoLife for a long time, “My business partner and I have known each other for over 20 years,” said Rashad, “We would have lunch each Friday at our local Chronic Tacos and when the perfect spot for a new Chronic Tacos location opened, we knew exactly what we had to do to fulfill our dreams of opening a Chronic.”

At this new Chronic Tacos Location, the restaurant will host Monrovia’s first self-serve beer wall where guests will get to enjoy 12 different taps with plenty of local brews to quench their thirst during their Chronic Taco order.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rashad and Johnnie into our Chronic Tacos Family,” said Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. “Our goal at Chronic Tacos is to provide our customers with the best quality ingredients and service which will continue in Monrovia.”

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

