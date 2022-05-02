Chronic Tacos Offers Cinco de Mayo $5.55 Special

( RestaurantNews.com )

Chronic Tacos , California-inspired Taco Shop is excited to announce they are offering a 2 Taco plate for $5.55 with the purchase of a regular fountain drink (offer excludes Fish, Shrimp, Steak, and Beyond Beef). Celebrating their Mexican roots, these deals will be available both for in-store and online ordering. All Canadian locations will be offering this promotion for $8 and in Hawaii it be will $10.55.

This offer is only valid at participating locations. Follow Chronic Tacos on Twitter and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

May 5, 2022

Available in-store and online

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

