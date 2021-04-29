Chronic Tacos Offers $5 Taco Plates to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

This year for Cinco De Mayo, the popular California-inspried taco shop announces 2-taco plate special available all day

WHAT:

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year at Chronic Tacos . On Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 celebrate the #TacoLife way and get a 2- taco plate for $5 when you purchase a drink. Pick your favorite combo and choose from al pastor, pollo asado, carnitas or fajita veggies, then add all your favorite toppings! The promotion excludes, fish, shrimp, steak and beyond beef.

Offer will be available in store, and through our online ordering and Chronic Tacos app. Chronic Tacos website ( www.chronictacos.com ) and app ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chronic-tacos-mexican-grill/id1251640835 )

WHEN:

May 5th, 2021, All Day

WHERE:

Available at all U.S Chronic Tacos Locations.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

