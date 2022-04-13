Chronic Tacos Offers 4/20 Special To Celebrate the Big Day

Aliso Viejo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com )

In honor of the holiday for people that crave the “chronic,” Chronic Tacos , California-inspired Taco Shop will be offering a buy one burrito or bowl-rito at regular price, get the second for $4.20 (offer excludes Fish, Shrimp, Steak, Surf & Turf burritos, Beyond Beef and Cali Burritos). Mexican food lovers will be left feeling full with delicious and fresh food for the Celebration of Munchies.

April 20, 2022

Available in all Chronic Tacos locations

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

