Chronic Tacos Makes a Stop in Las Vegas To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: Hosted on Saturday, October 1st from 1PM – 3 PM , this epic stop on the 20th anniversary tour will include a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. Under the leadership of Jennifer Lewis, who was promoted to Director of Operations of Chronic Tacos in 2022, the company has seen tremendous growth and success due to her strong working relations with franchisees. Lewis’s strategic solutions were critical in traversing the plethora of challenges the pandemic presented.

The tour’s stop in Las Vegas also coincides with the reopening of the iconic Palms Casino. After a two-year closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the casino reopened to the public earlier this summer. The first 50 guests that attend on October 1st will receive a free taco. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive an abundance of prizes including, a catering package from Chronic Tacos, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights tickets, as well as free swag from Chronic. Make sure you’re there for the celebration!

WHEN: Saturday, October 1st from 1:00PM – 3:00 PM

WHERE: The Palms Food Court, 4321 W Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada, and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

More from Chronic Tacos

The post Chronic Tacos Makes a Stop in Las Vegas To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.