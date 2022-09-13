Chronic Tacos Makes a Stop at Alpharetta Location To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life

WHAT: Hosted on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM – 1 PM , this epic stop on the 20th anniversary tour will include a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. Special deals will be offered all day on beverages, and there will also be live music by Ken Hess. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a multitude of prizes including free tacos for a year, a catering package for 10 from Chronic Tacos, Atlanta Falcons & Braves tickets as well as Chronic Tacos merch. Make sure you get there on time!

WHEN: Saturday, September 17th from 11:00AM – 1:00 PM

WHERE: 970 North Point Rd. Alpharetta, GA 30022

WHO: About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada, and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

