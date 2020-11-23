Chronic Tacos Looks to Raise Funds to Donate 200,000 Meals to Local Food Banks by the End of the Year

( RestaurantNews.com

This Holiday season, a trip to Chronic Tacos can mean supporting those less fortunate. From November 23, 2020 through December 31, 2020, Chronic Tacos will match every $1 donation made at the register to your local food bank. These donations will go to food banks in the local areas of all Chronic Tacos locations. All customers at the register will be offered an opportunity to donate. Each $1 donation equals 10 meals.

Participating Food Banks:

Placer Food Bank (Placer County, CA)

Central CA Food Bank (Fresno County, CA)

LA Food Bank (Los Angeles County, CA)

Inland Empire Food Bank (Riverside County, CA)

Community Action Partnership OC (Orange County, CA)

Community Action Partnership San Bernardino (San Bernardino County, CA)

Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank (Maricopa County, AZ)

Prodisee Pantry (Baldwin County, AL)

Midwest Food Bank of Florida (Lee County, FL)

Harry Chapin Food Bank (Lee County, FL)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central FL (Orange County, FL)

Kaye Prox Food Bank (Hillsborough County, FL)

The Community Food Pantry (Hillsborough County, FL)

Our Father’s House Soup Kitchen (Indian River County, FL)

Action Ministries (Fulton County, GA)

Hawaii Food Bank (Honolulu, HE)

Society of Samaritans (Montgomery County, TX)

True Life Center Food Pantry (Washington County, UT)

Bread of Life Food Bank (Pierce County, WA)

Greater Vancouver Food Bank (British Columbia, CA)

November 23, 2020- December 31,2020

All Chronic Tacos Locations

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

