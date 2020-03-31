Chronic Tacos Introduces the Family Taco Kit

An Authentic Mexican Meal for A Group of Four for Just $35

Aliso Viejo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chronic Tacos, the authentic Mexican food fast-casual restaurant, is now offering a Family Taco Kit at participating locations. The Family Taco Kit feeds four people and includes tortillas, choice of 2 proteins (Steak, Chicken, Carnitas or Al Pastor), choice of rice and beans, cheese, chips, pico de gallo and salsas. All for $35.

“Our goal is for the Family Taco Kit to serve as an affordable meal choice for families and groups during these difficult times,” said Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. “In response to the developments surrounding COVID-19, we want to continue to serve our communities with an easy meal choice they can enjoy at home.”

The Family Taco Kit is available to order through the Chronic Tacos app, online ordering through chronictacos.com and third-party delivery companies.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .