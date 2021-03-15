Chronic Tacos Introduces the Fajita Burrito Available for a Limited Time

The popular Southern California taco shop announces the fajita burrito as its newest limited time offer menu item launching this month

WHAT:

Enjoy Chronic Tacos exciting new menu item, the Fajita Burrito, available March 15, 2021, for a limited time. Get everything you know and love about fajitas wrapped up in a deliciously perfect burrito. The Fajita Burrito includes marinated shredded chicken breast, grilled fajita veggies, Spanish rice, topped with black beans, cheese, and salsa. Celebrate the #TacoLife way and order the Fajita Burrito on your next Chronic Tacos visit. Available at participating locations across the U.S and Canada. Prices vary depending on location.

Available through online ordering and the Chronic Tacos App.

WHEN:

March 15, 2021, All Day, for a limited time.

WHERE:

Available at participating locations

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

