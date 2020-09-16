Chronic Tacos Celebrates Triple Rewards Day on September 22

Customers can Live the Taco Life with 3X Rewards Points on the Chronic Tacos Mobile App on September 22, 2020

Aliso Viejo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chronic Tacos , the California-inspired Taco Shop, is bringing three times the fun and three times the value to customers! On September 22, the brand will offer 3X the rewards points for every dollar spent on all purchases for loyalty members. Available on Android and Apple IOS, the Chronic Tacos app allows consumers to earn points and redeem rewards, order ahead to skip the line, stay up to date with the latest promotions and offers contactless payment. Customers also receive 50 points, redeemable for a FREE TACO, just for signing up.

“The Chronic Tacos app has made our ordering experience as easy as possible and taken The Taco Life digital,” said Michael Mohammed, CEO and President of Chronic Tacos. “Our customers have embraced our app and we wanted to reward them in a meaningful way as summer ends and fall starts.”

Customers can choose when they want to redeem their rewards, and what they want to select from the following options:

25 points = Free churro bites

50 points = Free taco

75 points = Free small burrito

100 points = Any menu item

The Chronic Tacos app includes the following features:

Pay by phone – users can add a credit/debit card to the app and use that card to pay for orders through the app

Place an order so it’s ready when you arrive

Earn and track loyalty points and redeem them for rewards (every dollar spent will earn 1 point)

For more information visit chronictacos.com .

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #TacoLife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as the California Burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak), Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sautéed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #TacoLife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

