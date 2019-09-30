Chronic Tacos Celebrates National Taco Day with Free Tacos on Oct. 4

Code word gets all customers one free taco at participating locations

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT: Chronic Tacos, a California-inspired Mexican grill, is giving away one free taco to all lunch customers in celebration of National Taco Day, October 4th. For the second year in a row, customers will get one free Chicken, Al Pastor, Carnitas or Beyond Beef taco with the code word announced on Chronic Tacos social media. Offer valid from 11am – 2pm at all locations.

To redeem the free taco, customers must follow Chronic Tacos on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter @Chronictacos. The code word will be mentioned a week in advance so make sure to keep an eye out!

Founded in 2002, the California-based company has more than 50 locations operating across the US, Canada and Japan, and is committed to serving only the highest quality with fresh ingredients and all-natural meats.

WHEN: Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11am-2pm

WHO:

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #TacoLife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #TacoLife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com

Contact:

Matt Kovacs

mkovacs@blazepr.com