The SoCal taco shop offers exlcusive deal on Grubhub for National Burrito Day on April 1st

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

On Thursday April 1, 2021, Celebrate National Burrito Day the right way, at your local Chronic Tacos . Order Chronic Tacos through GrubHub and get $7 off any order of $20 or more. That’s right, anything on the menu, including the California Burrito made with French fries, Surf & Turf Burrito and authentic potato tacos!

Offer only available through the GrubHub app or Grubhub website.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 1, 2021 – All Day.

WHERE:

Available at all Chronic Tacos locations.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

The post Chronic Tacos Celebrates National Burrito Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.