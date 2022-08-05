Chronic Tacos Celebrates at Corona Location on Their 20th Anniversary Tour

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life

Corona, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chronic Tacos , leading fast-casual authentic Mexican restaurant since 2002, celebrates 20 years of living the #TacoLife and serving their customers delicious food through a nationwide tour with the restaurant’s founders. Starting the historic tour at their Newport Beach location, the next stop on their momentous journey is their Corona, California franchise location, located at 160 E Ontario Ave. Corona, CA 92879.

“Our Corona location has been a staple for our customers who’ve been yearning for the most authentic Mexican food in Riverside County,” said Michael Mohhamed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “Our franchisees have done a superb job of ingratiating themselves into these communities and carrying the torch for what the #TacoLife is all about.

Hosted on Saturday, August 6th from 4pm – 6pm, the 20th anniversary tour will include a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including free tacos for a year (up to 3 winners), a catering package from Chronic Tacos for 10 people, Disneyland tickets, Knotts Berry Farm tickets, as well as Chronic Tacos merch.

“When Danny Biello and I opened up the first Chronic location in Newport Beach over 20 years ago, we couldn’t have predicted how amazing of a journey it would’ve been,” said Randy Wyner, Chronic Tacos CO-Founder. “We had a vision from the start of how we wanted to incorporate that Southern California spirit into our food, now over 50+ locations later we feel like we’re just getting started.”

So come out and enjoy a day full of great food, good music and free prizes!

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

