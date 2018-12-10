Christmas City Tasting, featuring Italian wines and local foods, returning to Hotel Bethlehem

Celebrate the holidays with food, wine and live music at the fourth annual Christmas City Tasting, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20 at Hotel Bethlehem.

The 21-and-over event, hosted by local importer South Italy Imports, will feature unlimited tastings of 18 Italian varietals, music by Craig Thatcher and Nyke Van Wyk and food samplings from top area restaurants such as Bethlehem’s Corked, Edge and Molinari’s.

Wine highlights include Secolo Pecorino, a white wine from the Abruzzo region; Cignomoro Primitivo, a red wine from the Puglia region; and Castello di Roncade’s pinot nero sparkling rose from the Veneto region.

Dishes include Italian chicken soup from Molinari’s, spaghetti with cacio e pepe tossed in melting parmigiana wheel from Corked, artisan meats and cheeses from Stravino’s Italian Market in Whitehall Township, pork and chorizo albondingas/meatballs with a sweet and spicy glaze from Tapas on Main in Bethlehem and Wiz Kidz cheesesteaks with house wiz, onions and American and cooper cheese from Wiz Kidz in Bethlehem.

Edge will provide a cheesecake tasting, featuring chocolate cheesecake atop a chocolate cookie crust with raspberry coulis and white chocolate shavings, eggnog cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust with dustings of seasonal spices and chocolate- and vanilla-swirled cheesecake with a strawberry sauce.

A photo booth will capture the evening’s fun.

Purchase tickets, $55, at eventbrite.com (keywords: Christmas City Tasting). Hotel Bethlehem is at 437 Main St. Info: Christmas City Tasting on Facebook.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog