Christkindlmarket debuts new mug design

Sorry boot-lovers, the Christkindlmarket collectors mug is not boot-shaped this year, but the 2017 Annual Souvenir Mug is still a great gift for yourself or a friend, ready to be filled up with hot chocolate or mulled wine.

The punch-kettle shaped mug this year is decorated in maroon and gold with market scenes and will be available at the Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago and at the Naperville market at Naper Settlement. The mugs have been a part of the market since 1996, with boot-shaped versions released eight of those years.

Kids also have their own Kinder Club Snowman Mug featuring Opa the snowman.

The market, which is modeled after a European holiday village with candy cane striped wooden huts and lights, opens on Nov. 17 and supplies of the mugs are limited. Admission is free and guests will be able to buy hand-made holiday ornaments, nutcrackers, toys, jewelry and more.

The downtown market also has a number of food items like sausages, potato pancakes, schnitzel and pretzels. There will also be live entertainment, a meet and greet with the Christkind, the Children’s Lantern Parade and a daily Advent calendar prize drawing.

In Chicago, the market will be held at Daley Plaza from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 24. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. On Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Naperville, the market will be held on the village green inside Naper Settlement from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 24. The market will be open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. On Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20, the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Christmas Even, the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

