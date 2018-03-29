Christine Livingstone from Canadian Pizza Magazine

How did you get involved with a magazine dedicated to pizza?

I was already working for the company that publishes Canadian Pizza magazine, and I was so thrilled when I was asked to join the team! What a fun magazine it is!

What’s the first thing people ask you when they find out what you do for a living?

They ask me if there a lot of opportunities to eat pizza, which, of course there are! The next question is generally something like “Hey if you ever need someone to test pizzas or go to your trade shows, I’m available!“

You’re in a unique position in the pizza industry. Do you make pizza at home or have you ever made pizza professionally?

Our family (my husband and three daughters) have always enjoyed making pizza at home. With different toppings and individual tastes we can all enjoy making pizzas together that everyone will love. What I truly love about pizza is that it incorporates happiness and social time with every slice!

How much pizza do you consume? Have you ever gotten sick of it?

I probably eat way more pizza than what I should. And, well, have I ever gotten sick of it? No way, that is NOT possible. If I had to choose one thing to eat for the rest of my life, pizza would be it!

If you could work at a magazine dedicated to any other trade, what would it be?

Probably travel, because I certainly love to travel and also, learn about new places and history etc. So, yes, a travel magazine would be awesome!

What’s your favorite food (besides pizza)?

There really are too many to name, however, I do enjoy greek food - think roasted potatoes, chicken souvlaki and greek salad!

*This post is part of a month-long series featuring women in the pizza industry in honor of Women’s History Month!