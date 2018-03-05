Chrissy Camba ran away to join the circus and cook for a bunch of acrobats — here's what happened

Before she entered Canada, Chrissy Camba had to kill her mother.

Not her real one — don't be morbid — it was her sourdough starter that, in truth, was more baby than life-giver. After all, Camba had been nurturing the thing since running away and joining the circus, just a few months and a number of cities before the border.

A “Top Chef” alum, owner of wandering pop-up Maddy’s Dumpling House and former chef of the short-lived Laughing Bird in Lincoln Square, Camba decided to take something of a hiatus from restaurant life. So in January 2017, she up and left Chicago to join Cirque du Soleil’s touring “Kurios” show. It’s not that she was even running away — “I have to get married at some point,” she said, referring to her fiance, Ashlee Aubin, chef of Salero and Wood restaurants in Chicago — but she needed a refresh.

When the opportunity to cook on the line for “Kurios” presented itself, Camba leaped at the chance.

“I had a weird epiphany,” said Camba, on a stop in Vancouver, the last leg of the North American tour. “I lost something along the way, and I needed to get back to why I loved cooking in the first place.”

“Chefs can burn out, and I was at that point,” she said about the period before signing on with “Kurios.” “Working in Chicago, so much of (working in restaurants) is about the hype, the public relations strategy. Plus the many external factors of working in a restaurant: food costs, trendiness, will this work for the neighborhood? But I want to know, does this make people happy? That’s lost in so many restaurants.”

On the road, Camba felt lighter, happier, her biggest joy being the chance to cook across all techniques and mediums. One day, she might have been baking, but the following week, she would brush up on her French techniques. “Us cooks go through these phases,” Camba explained. “One week, we were all into sweetbreads, pates and sausages — synced up like women’s menstrual cycles! Then all of a sudden, we were cooking Hawaiian.”

“As a chef, it’s nice to not have to make the same food all of the time. I’m making food because it’s what I want to eat.”

Cirque du Soleil’s performers and crew are famously international, coming from 23 countries, allowing Camba a chance to try different cuisines at the drop of a hat. “One day, the contortionists — there are four of them, three Russian and one Mongolian — and they all wanted pelmeni (a type of dumpling). The next day, we did a whole thing: kulebyaka, a salmon puff pastry pie, some borscht.”

Many of the performers are Canadian, and “they can tell the difference between maple syrups,” said Camba. “We’re usually good about sourcing the right ingredients, but you can’t fool them — they grew up on the stuff.”

To document her roving menu, Camba set up an Instagram account for the food she and her team created (@chrissycamba). Between her own social media and the @kurioskitchen account, you’ll find shots of pork collar char siu with steamed bao buns; razor clams with chile, parsley, garlic and white wine; dramatically plump fig and burrata salad with sea beans, Cheez-It dukkah and red wine reduction; a bounty of carrots, chard and cherries from the Edmonton stretch; boxes of Voodoo Doughnuts from when “Kurios” was in Portland, Ore. The cheese list, too, reads like a Michelin-approved menu: Fermier Camembert, Berthaut Epoisses, Harbison from Jasper Hill. In between shows, Camba practiced her bread-making, even teaching the kitchen manager and the site carpenter her tricks of the trade. “I had a total meltdown. The carpenter’s bread is already so much better than mine! I thought to myself, ‘How do I sabotage him?’”

Touring city to city — Dallas, Houston, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Portland, Ore., and Vancouver — she and the other cooks helped build up and tear down the heavy-duty trailers housing the collective kitchen. The dining room looks like your standard, run-of-the-mill cafeteria — simple round tables with a smattering of chairs throughout — while the kitchen is as industrial as any restaurant’s: gleaming stainless steel sinks, countertops and shelves abound. Every city, it’s the same: a few days to unpack and build the nomadic setup, and a few days tearing it all down. The process, said Camba, became clockwork.

The kitchen fires burned six days a week, three meals a day, but Camba didn’t blink. Sourcing for the kitchen fell under the purview of the kitchen manager, who sent notes three to four weeks ahead of the caravan to purveyors in the next city. When possible, Camba and her crew shopped at local farmers markets for things like meats, cheeses and some seasonal produce, but for the most part, they only had to focus on cooking.

Camba and her crew cooked on double-stacked convection ovens, or over a gas flame range — the standard appliances you’d find in any kitchen. It was spacious there, with none of the rush of orders coming in, none of the high-strung energy of a battalion of chefs chiffonading or plating for potential Michelin-reviewers, Yelpers or food critics. “The performers are happy to eat with us,” said Camba. “They’re a huge family here.”

“The performers are not fine-dining eaters — they only expect to be fed, and we take our job seriously to feed them well and take care of them,” said Camba. “In restaurants, everything about a meal can be perfect, but if a customer is in a bad mood, the littlest thing can set them off, and they’ll write a bad Yelp review. It’s not like that here.”

When the “Kurios” North American run ended Dec. 31, Camba opted not to join the Asian leg of the tour. Instead, she signed on to another Cirque show, “Volta,” where she will work for another month. What does life look like after the circus?

“Hopefully, I open up a bread thing, a bakery,” said Camba. “I have no structured plans. Life comes at you at all angles.”

