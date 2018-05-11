Chrishon Lampley on being a black woman in wine: 'You can't tell me I'm a fad'

“People still think I’m the promotional girl,” says Chrishon Lampley, owner and creator of Love Cork Screw, a wine and lifestyle brand.

That doesn’t stop Lampley, an African-American woman, from making wine her way.

Joining a predominantly white and male industry means she constantly has to prove herself, Lampley says. “People don’t really believe I own the company, or they question my wine knowledge. As a minority, there’s often a high threshold of showing up and showing off from the get-go.”

In the early 2000s, Lampley co-owned a popular art gallery and event space, Three Peas Art Lounge in the South Loop. While there, she made a name for herself curating the wine list, which inspired her to launch a blog dedicated to wine and Chicago’s art and culture scene called Love Cork Screw. It eventually became a radio show too. A terrible sewage problem and flood forced Three Peas Art Lounge to close and sent Lampley looking for her next act. Wine called, and she answered, launching the wine brand in 2014.

“I’m a comeback kid,” she says. “I went from losing everything to joining an industry that doesn’t look like me, to launching my product in major stores. I don’t stop.”

She recalls a time early in the launch of Love Cork Screw when she landed a retail account that required her to sell out her line within 24 hours to earn continued business. Nearby, jugs of commonly available value wines were literally covered in dust. “The expectations were a little ridiculous.”

For the most part, that’s changed. These days, Lampley’s wines are available in select Mariano’s, Whole Foods and Binny’s stores throughout Chicagoland and recently have been placed in three area Target locations (1 S. State St., 1200 N. Larrabee St., 2656 N. Elston Ave.).

“Growth has been unbelievable,” Lampley says about placing the new accounts. “I have outsold the vineyards I work with to produce my wine — we’ve sold 50,000 bottles since starting.”

Lampley currently produces five wine varietals, each packaged in contemporary, primary-color-driven labels and priced between $11.99 and $16.99, with names like Good Times, Good Friends, Hard Knock Life, and Touch the Sky. “There aren’t a lot of chateaus in Chicago,” Lampley says, joking about the propensity of some wines to feature lavish estate properties.

“I did these wines and these labels for a reason, to help people unaccustomed to wine find a better product that doesn’t talk down or sell up to them. I didn’t want to be Two Buck Chuck, but I also want to offer good value, by (keeping things) varietally correct and in balance.” Her goal is to demystify wine and get people asking questions. “Wine is situational. It doesn’t have to be intimidating all of the time.”

Rather than taking the business on the restaurant route, which often changes with the seasons, trends and tastes, or whoever manages the wine lists, Lampley sees her future in retail, which allows her to interact directly with her customers. “I’m Love Cork Screw,” she says. “What you see at tastings, on social media, that’s me.”

The Love Cork Screw lineup features American Vitis labrusca grapes, like Niagara and Concord, the latter familiar to most as grape juice or jam. (European grapes, such as cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc, are Vitis vinifera.) The resulting wines from these grapes are viscous and full-bodied, and slightly sweet. “My taste leans toward dry and crisp, but I want to give people what they want,” Lampley says. “I don’t want people to be embarrassed about buying something that’s sweet, while their friends are drinking Chianti and Bordeaux.”

As the owner of a private label based in Chicago, Lampley works with Midwestern winemakers to produce her wine. The bulk of her wines are made in Oswego, Ill., and Fennville, Mich. Other private-label wines tend to source from California, Washington or Oregon. (Only Lampley’s cabernet is sourced from California. “It ripens properly there,” she says.)

Lampley also produces a balanced riesling, a Michigan pinot grigio with notes of pear, and a dry cabernet sauvignon. Michigan gets a bad rap for pumping out overly sweet wines, “but that’s just not true,” said Lampley. “People always want something different and to support locals. Selling Midwest wines makes sense.”

For now, Lampley is focused on placing new accounts, specifically increasing her availability at Target. A tireless self-promoter, she can be found around town interacting directly with her customer base at tastings, events and parties, as well as online via social media. She is also heavily involved in entrepreneur groups and student organizations to tell her story.

“I have to be everywhere all of the time, and I still have a day job!” Lampley says.

“As a one-woman show, I don’t have the funds to do marketing — I embody ‘doing twice as much to get half as far.’ But I’m all about helping other black women entrepreneurs be seen, and these stores and distributors have given me a chance to do that. You can’t tell me I’m a fad.”

