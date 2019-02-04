Chris Pandel, Boka Group opening Mediterranean restaurant in upcoming Fulton Market hotel

The Hoxton (200 N. Green St.), the Fulton Market hotel scheduled to open this spring, is starting to look like Boka Restaurant Group headquarters.

We reported earlier that BRG and Stephanie Izard will open Cabra as the hotel’s rooftop bar. Now we learn that BRG, in partnership with Chris Pandel (Swift & Sons, Cold Storage, Dutch & Doc’s), will create Cira in the same hotel.

Cira will be a 200-seat, Mediterranean-influenced restaurant on the hotel’s main floor and will include a Cafe Cira daytime coffee shop.

“We’ll be trying some food that’s a little outside the norm for a hotel restaurant,” Pandel said. “The goal is to incorporate food from Spain, France, Italy, North Africa and maybe some Turkish. So Mediterranean, but not specific to any one country.”

A wood-burning hearth oven will produce “lightly smoked or wood-fired items,” Pandel said. Cira will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner; the restaurant also will be responsible for the hotel’s room-service and banquet food.

Joining Pandel will be chef de cuisine Jacob Saben (formerly at Publican and Momotaro) and pastry chef Kristine Antonia (Cherry Circle Room).

The space is being designed by AvroKO, which has designed a number of Boka Group restaurants. The Hoxton, Cira and Cabra will open at the same time.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Where to eat during Chicago Restaurant Week? Check out our daily reviews »

Related: This is my linkGame day or not, Dutch and Doc's serves solid bites alongside chef-y entrees »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »