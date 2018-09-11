Chowder is comfort by the kettle

You probably didn’t learn about clam chowder in school. That’s OK. It’s best learned through experience, preferably at a New England seaside shack on a late August afternoon. There’s more to know than you’d expect when it comes to chowder.

As a native New Englander, I thought I knew it all. Until I got my first lesson in reds. My uncle took my cousins and me to the beach and treated us to clam cakes and chowder. When I took the lid off the styrofoam bowl, I saw red. Someone misunderstood. I had ordered clam chowder. Lesson one: Clam chowder comes in both white and red.

My uncle then proceeded to teach me that red clam chowder was still chowder even though it looked and tasted quite different. Rather than my luxuriously creamy, potato-studded, white chowder, the red one was watery, salty and fishy. If not for the chewy, doughy clam cakes, I don’t think I would have gotten it down.

This is the part where I’m supposed to say, “Now, as an adult, I’ve gained an appreciation for red clam chowder.” Although intellectually I get it, like math, emotionally, I have no real connection with it. That’s why I won’t be sharing a recipe for red clam chowder with you today. I will, of course, be sharing a recipe for New England, or white clam chowder, as well as a recipe for West Coast-style crab and corn chowder, which also happens to be white.

Before we get to the recipes, let’s consider chowder’s history, which is as hearty as the meal itself. According to Merriam Webster, chowder is “a soup or stew of seafood (such as clams or fish) usually made with milk or tomatoes, salt pork, onions, and other vegetables (such as potatoes).”

Food historians have traced chowder to 16th and 17th century French and English fishing villages. According to Whatscookingamerica.net, when seafarers returned from long journeys, villagers would traditionally make a large cauldron of chowder using the fresh catch for the community to share. The tradition eventually spread to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and New England.

According to the book “50 Chowders” by Jasper White, the first printed chowder recipe appeared in the Boston Evening Post on Sept. 23, 1751, and was made with onions, pork, well seasoned fish and biscuits. By 1836 it was being served in Boston’s Ye Olde Union Oyster House, a beloved restaurant known for its New England-style, seafood-centric fare.

Scores of chowder recipes popped up in newspapers, magazines and cookbooks along the East Coast throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. By the late 19th century, clam chowder had become a New England institution. Most clam chowders shared a few requisite ingredients: bacon, onions, potatoes, cream and thyme. Some used a roux of butter and flour as a thickener, while others used pureed potatoes or crushed crackers. Some added corn kernels, others sliced tomatoes.

The reverence for this regional culinary delight was perhaps best espoused by author and Massachusetts native Joseph C. Lincoln (1870-1944):

“A New England clam chowder, made as it should be, is a dish to preach about, to chant praise and sing hymns and burn incense before. To fight for ... It is as American as the Stars and Stripes, as patriotic as the national Anthem. It is ‘Yankee Doodle in a kettle.’”

Clam chowder was prized for its humbleness, affordability, expediency and heartiness, traits not uncommon in the folks who cherished it. It was a crowd-pleasing meal that could feed large families and satisfy everyone from finicky toddlers to hungry workmen.

Today, there are hundreds of chowder recipes made with numerous types of seafood, including mussels, shrimp, crab, lobster and smoked fish, not to mention chicken and vegetable chowders. There are regional specialities ranging from Minorcan Clam Chowder, a spicy red-broth version popular in Florida, to West Coast Salmon Chowder, a luxuriously creamy concoction treasured in the Pacific Northwest.

As for accompaniments and toppings, some people say chowder isn’t chowder without a sprinkling of oyster crackers on top. Others prefer saltines, flaky biscuits or dense cornbread. You decide.

And in case you’re wondering, I still eschew both differential equations and red clam chowder.

New England Style White Clam Chowder

Serves 6 to 8

3 bacon slices, preferably thick cut

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

3 stalks of celery, diced

2 pounds white potatoes, such as Yukon Gold or Russet, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

2 (10-ounce) cans of clams in juice; separate clams and juice

2 (8-ounce) bottles clam juice

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme

A generous sprinkling of fresh ground black pepper

1 cup whole milk (or heavy cream)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Oyster crackers, optional garnish

In a large, deep pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp and golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined dish. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat; discard the rest. Once bacon is cool, coarsely chop.

Add butter to the bacon fat and melt. Add onion and celery and cook until just softened, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes and all of the clam juice. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes; reduce to a simmer and cook until potatoes are soft but not mushy, about 12 minutes. Add the clams, thyme and black pepper. In a small bowl, whisk the milk and flour; add to the pot and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes until slightly thickened. Stir in diced bacon and parsley, and warm until heated through, about 7 minutes. Garnish with oyster crackers.

West Coast Style Corn and Crab Chowder With Corn and Bacon Relish

Serves 6 to 8

Corn and Bacon Relish

2 bacon slices, preferably thick cut

2 teaspoons canola or vegetable oil

2 cups fresh corn kernels, about 2 ears (or unthawed frozen kernels)

4 green onions, sliced

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

A sprinkling of salt

Chowder

5 bacon slices, preferably thick cut

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

3 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 large ears), or unthawed frozen kernels

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 (32-ounce) container vegetable broth (I prefer low-sodium)

1 cup whole milk (or heavy cream)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 pound fresh lump crabmeat, drained

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

A generous sprinkling of salt and freshly ground black pepper

I recommend cooking all of the bacon at once for both the relish and the chowder. Therefore, in a large, deep pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook 7 slices bacon until crisp and golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel lined dish. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat; discard the rest. Once bacon is cool, coarsely chop, reserving 2 of the slices for the relish.

For the relish: In a small pan over medium-high heat, warm 2 teaspoons oil. Add 2 cups corn kernels and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add green onions and cook 1 minute. Add chopped bacon, cilantro and salt; stir, remove from heat and set aside.

For the chowder: Add butter to the bacon fat in the pot and melt. Add onion and celery and cook until just softened, about 5 minutes. Add 3 cups corn kernels, red bell pepper, jalapeno and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes; reduce to a simmer. In a small bowl, whisk the milk and flour and add to the pot. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes until slightly thickened. Stir in diced bacon, crab meat, fresh cilantro, salt and black pepper, and warm until heated through, about 7 minutes. Garnish with corn relish before serving.

Russo is a San Diego freelance food writer and cookbook author.