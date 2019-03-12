Chow Down at Philly’s Best on National Cheesesteak Day

SoCal’s Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks are Only $5.99 on Sunday, March 24

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Philly’s Best , home of Southern California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, is encouraging everyone to eat like true Philadelphians on National Cheesesteak Day! Philly’s Best’s award-winning Cheesesteaks and Chicken Cheesesteaks will be only $5.99 all day long on Sunday, March 24. Fans of all things meaty and cheesy should visit any Philly’s Best location to take advantage of this special one-day deal, redeemable by printing or displaying this coupon on a mobile device at the register.

“Everything at Philly’s Best is the real deal because we’re proud Philadelphians and we wouldn’t do it any other way! For over 27 years, our genuine cheesesteaks using only the most authentic ingredients, including Amoroso Rolls we have shipped in, are exactly what you’d find at the best cheesesteak shops in Philly,” said Bob Levey, founder of Philly’s Best. “We take tremendous pride in serving our guests a genuine taste of Philly, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the cheesesteak in all its glory with this delicious deal on National Cheesesteak Day!”

The Philly’s Best story begins in the 1980s when Bob was stationed in San Diego, California while serving in the Navy. Far from home and finding no place to satisfy his cheesesteak cravings, the dream of bringing his favorite Philly food to SoCal was born. Along with his wife, Andrea, who is also a Philadelphia native, the couple opened their first Philly’s Best Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop in Fountain Valley in 1992. Since then, the brand has expanded throughout Southern California and continues to be hailed by Philadelphia transplants as the most authentic representation of the Philly staple they have found.

Levey continued, “we know our fans appreciate that they’re getting a genuine Philly experience at Philly’s Best, and we hope they make plans to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with us on March 24!”

This one-day deal is available on Sunday, March 24, at participating Philly’s Best locations. Deal valid for $5.99 regular Cheesesteaks and regular Chicken Cheesesteaks only, add-ons are extra. Coupon is required (printed or displayed on mobile device at register). Not valid with any other offers. To find your nearest Philly’s Best, visit www.eatphillysbest.com/store-locations .

About Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best is celebrating over 27 years of true Philly flavor in Southern California. The company was started by native Philadelphians Bob and Andrea Levey, who wanted to bring the flavors of Philadelphia to their new home of Southern California. In 1992, they opened their first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley. The company’s authentic flavors start with proprietary recipes, along with ingredients and products direct from Philadelphia, including Amoroso® rolls, Wise® Chips, Taylor® Pork Roll, Frank’s® Soda, Hank’s Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer® and a variety of TastyKake® offerings. A uniquely Philly brand and concept, Philly’s Best has grown throughout Southern California. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.eatphillysbest.com , call (949) 206-9724, “Like” them on Facebook, or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

