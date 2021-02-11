Choice Market Welcomes New Executives to Leadership Team

Denver-based grocer appoints new chief operating officer and board member

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Choice Market today announced the addition of two new executives to its growing leadership team – Chief Operating Officer Ben Kipfer and Board Member Sam Holloway.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben and Sam to our team,” said Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “They both share our brand’s deep commitment to purpose and our goal of reinventing a convenience channel through cutting-edge technology and an innovative guest experience. Choice continues to quickly grow within the Denver market, and we are preparing for larger expansion in the future. I know Ben and Sam will be incredible assets in facilitating this progress for our brand.”

Kipfer joins Choice from Accenture, where he spent 11 years in the company’s technology consulting and retail practice, advising some of the world’s largest retail brands on large scale transformation programs covering technology, business and store operations teams. Kipfer is passionate about developing others and leading diverse teams to plan solutions for complex business problems through technology. At Choice, he will be responsible for all operations and technology activities.

“I’m very excited to join the Choice Market team,” Kipfer said. “I can’t wait to continue to build on the great foundation that has been built over the past 3.5 years. The first time I met Mike in December 2019, the brand and growth strategy, all powered by innovative technology, just clicked with me. The entire Choice team’s deep commitment to purpose and focus on creating a great customer experience will undoubtedly transform the c-store industry. It’s hard to explain how rewarding it has been hearing our team members’ passion for our mission and customers who continue to be impressed by Choice’s offerings in-store and online. We have laid out some really exciting technology initiatives to roll out in the next couple years, as well as new ways of managing our operations as we look at scaling this unique concept into additional markets.”

Another seasoned leader, Holloway, co-founded and served as former chief customer officer at GoSpotCheck, leading customer success, support, sales and marketing to deliver business impact to enterprise category leaders around the world. Holloway played a critical role in developing the vision and building customer advocacy to inform GoSpotCheck’s product roadmap to guide innovations in machine learning, image recognition and intelligent workforce collaboration. In 2020, she helped lead the divestiture of GoSpotCheck to Form.com to create a 300-employee global organization focused on mobile workflow automation. Currently, she serves as co-founder of Hat Labs, a small team that builds software to power the future of work.

On Choice’s Board of Directors, Holloway will contribute to strategic decision making on behalf of the brand, including growth plans, appointment of executives, achieving company goals and more.

“Choice Market is building the store experience of the future, and I’m honored to join the board to help accelerate Mike’s vision,” Holloway said. “The team is top notch, the technology is game changing, and the company’s success to date validates the strong demand for a modern take on convenience. Most of all, I am proud to stand behind a company and leadership team with such a deep commitment to a purpose that can have a meaningful impact on the world.”

Choice currently has three locations in the Denver metro area with plans to expand further in Colorado and beyond in 2021.

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice has three locations in Denver: 1770 N. Broadway, 2200 East Colfax Ave. and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram .

