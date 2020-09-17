Choice Market Secures Growth Capital for Expansion Across the U.S.

Denver-based grocer and mobility center planning rapid growth in multiple markets

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Choice Market , an omnichannel convenience store operator based in Denver, has recently secured growth financing to help fuel its next phase of growth throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2017, Choice currently operates several convenience stores in the Denver metro area with an additional location opening by the end of the year. This round of financing is a portion of the overall capitalization and will fund the opening of additional locations, build out of the organization and deployment of Choice’s proprietary digital customer experience across new channels and formats.

Choice, whose mission is to make good food accessible and convenient for all, will be launching a new mobile app, e-commerce website, native delivery and loyalty program. As of Sept. 18, customers will be able to order any item from Choice’s diverse selection for contactless pickup or for “e-delivery” which leverages a fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes.

With the launch of this new digital experience, customers can shop for groceries, prepared foods, and alcohol by dietary lifestyle, local suppliers or recipe and will receive personalized offers based on their shopping history. Starting with its fourth location, Choice will offer a frictionless experience in which customers can use their mobile app to pre-order prepared food, scan a QR code upon arrival, grab their groceries and leave without ever checking out.

Choice has recently added new board members, Martin Dolfi and Jason Kastner, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in scaling high growth consumer brands. Dolfi is the Managing Partner of M3Ventures, a consumer brand focused investment firm based in New York. Kastner is the Managing Director of the National Advisory Group based in Washington, DC and was previously the Head of Real Estate for the fast-growing chain sweetgreen. As the Head of Real Estate for sweetgreen, Kastner spearheaded the company’s development from a regional chain of restaurants to a leading national chain of over 100 locations at the time of his departure to form the National Advisory Group.

“We are pleased to have secured this new funding and the addition of these two talented individuals to our board of directors,” said Mike Fogarty, Founder and CEO of Choice Market. “Both Jason and Martin bring unique yet complimentary experience to the organization and will be critical stakeholders as we continue to scale Choice across the U.S.”

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, the only thing Choice loves more than food is Denver. Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice has three locations in Denver: 2200 East Colfax Ave., 1770 N. Broadway and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram .

