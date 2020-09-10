Choice Market’s New Flagship Location is Now Open and Serving Denver’s City Park Neighborhood

Denver-based grocer and restaurant celebrates grand opening of revolutionary 2,600-sf store

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Choice Market is now serving premium meals, locally-sourced and organic groceries, home essentials and more at its new flagship location in Denver’s City Park neighborhood.

Located at 2200 East Colfax Ave., Denver’s new Choice is unlike anything else in the area. It is the first Choice location to utilize a fleet of electric vehicles and bikes to fulfill orders from a new engaging mobile app and e-commerce website.

Starting Sept. 18, convenience will be just one Choice away with the launch of the new user-friendly app and e-commerce website. Guests will be able to order any item from Choice’s diverse selection of offerings (including alcohol) for pickup or delivery, and shop the entire store by dietary lifestyle or recipes online. Customers that use the app will also receive custom offers and can earn loyalty points, which can be redeemed for free food and drinks.

In addition, the 2,600-square-foot store is keeping guests fueled, not only with its local high-quality fresh foods and grocery necessities, but also with fuel pumps and supercharging stations for customers with electric cars.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our new one-of-a-kind flagship location,” said Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “We believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between convenience, deliciousness, and healthiness. At Choice, you can have it all. That’s why we utilize revolutionary technology in order to better serve our communities. Our new store not only provides multiple refueling options and eco-friendly delivery services, but also makes it easier for our customers to access high-quality, locally-sourced food and craft drinks. It’s our mission to make great food accessible to all, and we will continue to evolve in order to make it possible. We are thrilled to be open and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

A full service, fully-scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Customers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products. Choice uses ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and that taste better too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Choice now has three locations in the Denver metro area with one additional location opening by the end of 2020. Choice is currently offering same-day, contactless pickup and delivery. To place an online order, visit choicemarket.co or download the Choice Market app .

Choice Market: It’s not just a convenience. It’s a Choice for the better.

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, the only thing Choice loves more than food is Denver. Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice has three locations in Denver: 2200 East Colfax Ave., 1770 N. Broadway and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Choice Market's New Flagship Location is Now Open and Serving Denver's City Park Neighborhood first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.