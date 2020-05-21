Choice Market Prepares to Open New Flagship Location

Denver-based grocer and restaurant set to open in the City Park neighborhood July 1

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Denver’s City Park neighborhood will soon have the best Choice around for premium meals, locally-sourced and organic groceries, home essentials and more.

Choice Market is continuing to revolutionize the way people shop with the launch of its new e-commerce and delivery program. When Choice opens at 2200 East Colfax Ave. on July 1, it will be the first location to utilize a fleet of electric vehicles to fulfill orders from an engaging mobile app and e-commerce website. Guests will be able to order any item in the store for pickup and delivery (including alcohol) and shop the entire store by dietary lifestyle or recipes online, all while acquiring loyalty points.

In addition to serving more of the Denver community with its local high quality fresh foods and grocery necessities, the 2,600-square-foot store will also have fuel pumps and supercharging stations for guests with electric cars.

“As we return to our new normal, the team at Choice has been working hard on the launch of our new location on Colfax Avenue,” said Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “Not only does this format provide multiple refueling options for customers on-the-go, but we will also be launching a brand new digital experience and delivery platform. This user-friendly platform will allow customers to order any item in the store for pickup and delivery, obtain loyalty points and shop the entire store by dietary lifestyle or recipe. We are excited to share this next evolution of Choice.”

A full service, fully-scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Customers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products. Choice uses ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and that taste better too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Choice currently has two locations in the Denver metro area with three additional locations opening by the end of 2020. Choice is currently offering same-day, contactless pickup and delivery. To place an online order, visit choicemarket.co .

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, the only thing Choice loves more than food is Denver. Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice has two locations in Denver: 1770 N. Broadway and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram .