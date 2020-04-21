Choice Market Partners with FloWater to Ditch Plastic Water Bottles for Good

Denver-based grocer and restaurant plans to remove all single-use plastic water bottles by 2021

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) In celebration of Earth Day, Choice Market today launched a new campaign to remove all single-use plastic water bottles from its stores by 2021.

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, Choice will be installing new-tech, advanced purification FloWater Refill Stations at all of its current and future locations. As of Earth Day 2020, FloWater has saved more than 300 million plastic water bottles from entering the nation’s oceans, rivers, lakes and landfills.

The FloWater Refill Station technology transforms ordinary tap water into the world’s best tasting water, while removing up to 99.9% of all impurities, viruses, toxins and heavy metals. Fully self-sanitizing and with “no-contact” dispensing nozzles, the new FloWater Refill Stations mean that Choice customers can now refill their reusable water bottles and other containers safely and never have to buy another plastic water bottle again.

“At Choice, there’s nothing more important than the communities we serve,” said Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “Single-serve plastic water bottles are one of the leading items sold in our industry and yet most of these bottles end up in the landfill or the ocean. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with FloWater to provide our customers with its convenient, great tasting water solution while also reducing our plastic footprint.”

In addition to having FloWater Refill Stations, Choice will offer FloWater’s new, infinitely recyclable aluminum multi-use water bottles for just $2.99 each, making it easy for customers to grab a drink of water, even if they have forgotten their own refillable.

“We are thrilled to work with Choice to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from their stores, while providing their customers a great-tasting, safe and sustainable drinking water option,” said FloWater CEO & Co-Founder Rich Razgaitis. “For the same price as a single-use plastic water bottle, consumers can now opt for the FloWater Multi-Use bottle and refill over and over again using the same bottle. In the process, we dramatically reduce single-use plastic waste and eliminate the unnecessary shipping of water, while providing retailers and consumers an option for a sustainable ‘Grab and Go’ drinking water solution.”

Choice currently has two locations in the Denver metro area with three additional locations opening by the end of 2020. Choice is currently offering same-day, contactless pickup and delivery. To place an online order, visit choicemarket.co .

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, the only thing Choice loves more than food is Denver. Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice has two locations in Denver: 1770 N. Broadway and 1015 Osage St. in the new Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram .

About FloWater

Incubated in Silicon Valley, FloWater was incorporated in 2013 by a passionate team that believes everyone deserves access to clean, great-tasting water wherever they are, every day. Transforming ordinary tap water that’s available everywhere, FloWater’s proprietary, seven stage water purification and enhancement system eliminates the contaminants that can be found in tap water and delivers superior drinking water that dispenses into any size reusable container, eliminating the plastic waste and toxicity caused by single-use plastic water bottles. Since the company’s launch, FloWater’s Refill Stations have saved over 300 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and is on target to hit one billion by the end of 2022. For more information, visit www.drinkflowater.com and follow FloWater on Facebook and Instagram .