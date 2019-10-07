Choice Market is Now Open in the New Denver Housing Authority Headquarters

Denver-based hybrid grocery store and fast-casual restaurant to give away tote bag filled with local products and more during grand opening celebration on Oct. 17

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is finally over. A new Choice has arrived.

Denver-based Choice Market is now open and offering the Mariposa neighborhood and surrounding areas something that no one else does – convenience, efficiency and access to locally-sourced, excellent food.

Located in the new Denver Housing Authority headquarters at 1015 Osage St., Choice is a convenience store that strives to make great food accessible to all by combining fast and friendly service, local high quality fresh foods and grocery necessities.

In honor of its debut, Choice is hosting an official grand opening celebration on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4-7 p.m. Complimentary small bites will be provided. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests starting at 4 p.m. will receive a FREE reusable Choice grocery bag filled with local products and more! The exciting giveaways will continue throughout the week. To stay up-to-date on the giveaway opportunities, follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram.

“The communities we serve are our top priority, which is why we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the Denver Housing Authority and Youth Employment Academy for this Choice Market,” said Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “This location will provide grocery staples, fresh meals, and home and health options that are priced to meet the needs of the Mariposa community.”

A full service, fully-scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Customers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products. Choice uses ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and that taste better too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Denver’s new Choice is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit choicemarket.co.

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, the only thing Choice loves more than food is Denver. Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice has two locations in Denver: 1770 N. Broadway and 1015 Osage St. in the new Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com