Choice Market Continues to Revolutionize the Way that People Shop

Denver-based hybrid grocery store and fast-casual restaurant launches innovative vending program – Choice Mini-Mart

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) At Choice Market, you can have it all – local, convenient and on-demand. And now, it’s more accessible than ever.

Choice has combined quick service, fresh quality food from local vendors and the latest technology to create an innovative new vending program – Choice Mini-Mart.

The small format grocer and restaurant just opened its first two Choice Mini-Marts in Denver’s newest music venue, the Mission Ballroom. Each vending machine is kept at the perfect temperature and is stocked with fresh, local snacks, fruit, sandwiches, salads, jerky and more. Prices range from $3-$6 for snacks and drinks and $7-$11 for meal solutions.

Choice takes pride in convenience, which is why each vending machine uses state-of-the-art, user-friendly technology to track purchases. Simply walk up to the Choice Mini-Mart and scan your credit card to unlock the door to delicious options to enjoy while watching your favorite band play.

In addition to convenience, customers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products. Choice chooses to use ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and taste better too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

“Choice Mini-Mart is a natural extension of our omnichannel strategy and fully aligns with our mission to make good food accessible and convenient,” said Choice Market Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “These vending machines are a perfect fit for airports, hospitals, breweries, offices and other institutions that are looking to provide their time-constrained customers and employees with fresh and delicious food.”

A full service, fully-scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go,” that’s both healthy and delicious. Through a combination of technology and a mission to support the local community and shorten the food supply chain, Choice offers their customers something that no one else does: convenience, efficiency, and access to locally-sourced, excellent food. For more information, visit choicemarket.co.

Mission Ballroom, operated by AEG Presents, is not only a premiere 60,000-square-foot concert facility, but also serves as a unique special event space. It is located at 4242 Wynkoop St. in Denver’s RiNo District. For more information, visit missionballroom.com .

About Choice Market

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With 100% organic produce, groceries, fresh meals, and every day necessities, the only thing Choice loves more than food is Denver. Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities. Choice is located at 1770 N. Broadway in Denver with a second location coming soon to the new Denver Housing Authority headquarters. For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram.

