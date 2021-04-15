Choice Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-Of-The-Art Frictionless Market Powered by AiFi

One of the largest frictionless markets in the world is set to open with a contact-free shopping experience on April 16 in Denver

Denver, CO ( Restaurant News Release ) At the forefront of modern technology and the grocery industry, Choice Market is set to debut one of the world’s largest contact-free and frictionless markets in Denver tomorrow, April 16.

The Denver-based grocer is reinventing convenience with the grand opening of Choice Market Bannock. Located at 939 Bannock St., the new 5,000-square-foot market features the brand’s revolutionary Choice: NOW shopping experience. This omni-channel experience will allow guests to step into the future via a fully frictionless grocery shopping journey powered by Aifi. Guests will be able to scan The Choice Mobile APP upon entry, pick up their groceries and freshly prepared meals and then leave the market without a traditional checkout. Guests will receive a receipt directly to their mobile device moments after they exit the market.

“This is a huge moment, not only for us, but for the entire industry,” said Choice Founder & CEO Mike Fogarty. “We are beyond excited to partner with AiFi to launch our Choice: NOW shopping experience, which provides our customers a contactless, convenient and independent shopping option. In conjunction with our high-quality, personalized scratch kitchen, in-house native delivery, and click and collect options, we are providing our customers with choice in terms of how they shop and ultimately creating a disruptive business model that is reinventing convenience.”

Choice’s mobile app also enables guests to shop the entire market by dietary lifestyle or recipes, all while acquiring loyalty points that can be redeemed for future discounted meals or groceries. Guests can even use the app to order any item in the market (including alcohol) and the Choice Delivery Team will deliver it to their door in 45 minutes or less using its fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes.

“This is the largest camera-only store that we’ve launched in the U.S. to date and we’re excited to partner with Choice to bring seamless shopping to its customers,” said Steve Gu, co-founder and CEO of AiFi. “Compared to sensor fusion technology, camera-only tech makes the deployment of autonomous stores faster, easier and more cost-effective.”

Designed specifically for the Golden Triangle neighborhood, Choice Market Bannock will feature an extensive selection of groceries, including expanded seasonal produce, dairy and protein departments. There will also be a large selection of grab n go options including deli salads, sushi, family meals and snack packs. Sticking to its commitment to offer local, high-quality fresh foods and groceries, guests will find products from more than 60 Colorado suppliers. Two of those suppliers – Method Coffee Roasters and High Point Creamery – will have storefronts inside Choice Bannock, offering guests fresh and delicious small-batch roasted coffee and premium hand-dipped ice cream.

Its full-service, scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Guests can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally-friendly products. Choice uses ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and that taste better, too. Choice also works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce, hydroponic greens and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Choice Bannock is conveniently located on the ground level of Parq on Speer , a high-rise apartment community by Greystar in the heart of Denver’s Golden Triangle Neighborhood. The Mile High City will be able to recognize the new market by the mural that was painted by Denver muralist Pat Milbery and SoGnar Creative on the outside of Choice Market Bannock.

Choice Market Bannock will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with plans to open 24/7 later this year. Choice currently has three locations in the Denver metro area with plans to expand further in Colorado and beyond in 2021. To place an online order and to download the mobile app, visit choicemarket.co .

Choice: NOW. Make Your Choice & GO.

About Choice Market

Choice Market is changing the way that people shop and truly reinventing convenience. Choice combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. With multiple ways to shop, including order ahead, delivery, and the Choice: NOW frictionless shopping experience, guests can easily get better-for-you food in a way that can adapt to what is most convenient in the moment.

Choice has four locations in Denver: 939 Bannock, 1770 N. Broadway, 2200 East Colfax Ave. and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters (with SNAP payment elegibility). For more information, visit choicemarket.co and follow Choice on Facebook and Instagram .

About AiFi

AiFi enables reliable, cost-effective, and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology that provides an unrivaled shopper experience for retailers and consumers around the world. AiFi works with top global retailers such as Carrefour and Zabka to create customized autonomous shopping experiences with flexible integration and entry options. AiFi powers the world’s largest hybrid convenience store in Shanghai, China, where customers can choose to check out autonomously or with a cashier. The company has raised a total of $29.5 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, and Plum Alley. For more information on AiFi, please visit www.aifi.com .

