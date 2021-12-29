Chocolatier Sensation, Chocolate Bash, Celebrates New Location in Long Beach, California

The brand has been rapidly expanding their franchise footprint throughout 2021

Long Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Deliciously unique Chocolate Bash , a California-based dessert destination, has just announced a new location coming to California.

Long Beach will be the latest spot to gain the buzzworthy shop. Hosam Albokaei is the newest franchise owner to join the network. “We’re excited for Hosam to be joining us as we expand the Chocolate Bash name throughout the West Coast,” stated Founder Rasha Albasha. “Our franchise sales are steady, and I am confident that 2022 will prove just as fruitful for us as 2021, if not better.”

The company currently has 8 locations, including the newest one in Long Beach. The Irvine Spectrum Center gained its own Chocolate Bash this year, officially opening its doors in September, just on the heels of their first Northern California unit in Elk Grove. March of 2022 is the expected opening month of a new store in San Diego.

As for continued expansion, Albasha and her team aim to continue to hit California and the surrounding states. “Our franchise model is extremely simple to operate. By utilizing a relevant, flexible QSR model, we’ve maintained our business well throughout 2020, even experiencing expansion during 2021,” points out Albasha. “Our menu is unique and versatile, really boosting the potential for our franchise owners.”

Franchise owners gain a strong support team when they sign with Chocolate Bash, including marketing and advertising guidelines and materials, recipes and preparation procedures, site selection parameters, and continued field support. Applications are now being accepted for franchisees to join the franchise family. More information about the franchise opportunity can be found at www.chocolatebash.com/franchise .

Chocolate Bash is the best destination for sweet crêpes and waffles with all the genuine flavors found overseas! They have a variety of menu options, catering services, and online ordering. For more information on Chocolate Bash, visit their website at www.chocolatebash.com . More information on how to become a franchisee can be found here .

