Chocolate, the versatile flavor note in your cupboard waiting to spice up Valentine's Day

Here's a thought: if the heart is the symbolic representation of Valentine's Day, instead of serving our lovers chocolate on that ballyhooed holiday of love, perhaps we should be feeding them organ meats.

No?

Chocolate it is, then.

But, can we at least shed that tired old "sweets for the sweet" trope? Look at it this way: We already knock back piles of chocolate, but it's all sweet. Chocolate bars. Chocolate brownies. Chocolate chip cookies. All delicious. But, all sweet.

Stay with me now: Our world is nothing if not dichotomous - good vs. evil, sweet vs. savory, dogs vs. cows - but, if we eschew completely one half of this mystical equation, why, that's like motoring to Muncie making only right turns, if you get my drift.

We've become so used to chocolate as a sweet that we forget that, in its pure form, it's as noncommittal as Switzerland and as versatile as cinnamon, cardamom or a host of other spices. Spices, by definition, are made from the nonleafy parts of plants - seeds, bark, etc. Chocolate starts out as a bean. Raw beans are fermented, dried, roasted and ground to an oily paste, which can be separated into cocoa powder and cocoa butter or, with the addition of sugar, turned into the beloved confection we Earthlings adore.

Speaking of sugar, you know the percentages that adorn chocolate's packaging refers to the amount of pure chocolate contained therein, right? Or were you sleeping during that lecture? The opposite percentage refers to the sugar content. In other words, 64 percent chocolate is 36 percent sugar. That's a good fact to know if you're new to this whole "adding chocolate to dinner" thing.

And, if you are that newbie, a reasonable question is, where to start? Many of us, for example, associate savory chocolate with rich Mexican moles, but, at the same time, we're frightened by those sauces' seemingly endless list of ingredients and complicated techniques. Again, then, where to start?

"My advice is, if you're cooking, taste a small piece of chocolate along with whatever protein you're making - like pork tenderloin or a T-bone steak," says my friend and the chocolate expert chef Erika Webb. "Elements of chocolate exhibit different flavors, like fruitiness, spiciness and earthiness. This lends itself to a variety of savory sauces. Start with bittersweet chocolate, like 80 to 85 percent, and try it and see if you think the flavors complement each other."

One thing to remember is that we're not trying to turn dinner into a big, beefy brownie. Instead, we're taking advantage of chocolate's natural umami and bitterness, along with its subtle flavor profile. Sure, whisk a piece of good chocolate into a pan sauce made from that pork tenderloin or T-bone, but think of it like the nutmeg in your au gratin potatoes or the vermouth in your martini: If you can really taste it, you've added too much.

"I put a little dark chocolate into just about all my tomato sauces, chilis, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese dishes anything fermented tends to work well," says Katrina Markoff, founder of high-end maker Vosges Haut-Chocolat. "Dark chocolate adds umami, and to add it to a dish that's already hearty, like lasagna, the meat and the roasted tomato and the chocolate, paired with the lightness of the ricotta - it's just awesome."

For lighter dishes, like fish, Markoff uses white chocolate and cocoa butter to bolster a white wine cream sauce (see recipe). And, yes, unlike some of our naysaying pooh-poohers who insist otherwise, we accept that white chocolate - made from cocoa butter, milk solids and sugar - does indeed count as chocolate.

In fact, if you want all the richness but less of the chocolate flavor, you could just use plain cocoa butter (or, as the nerdier among you may know it, Theobroma oil). Treat it like actual butter, and whisk it into those sauces or use it to saute vegetables. The effect is subtle, but the flavor is unexpected and delicious.

If you want the flavor of chocolate more than the fat, go with plain cocoa powder. Add a little to your favorite spice mix, and make a rub for steak or chicken. Ooh, or combine it with ground coffee and a little salt and brown sugar and some chile powder, and dust it on pork chops. Then imagine a pan sauce using brewed coffee, like red-eye gravy!

Regardless, remember there is no right or wrong apart from how you like it. And, as long as you cook from, if not actually with, the heart, I'm betting you'll like it a lot.

James P. DeWan is a culinary instructor at Kendall College in Chicago.

Alaskan cod with cocoa butter beurre blanc

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Adapted from a recipe by Katrina Markoff of Vosges Haut Chocolat.

4 fillets (6 ounces each) Alaskan cod

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon cocoa butter chips

Mushrooms and kale:

1 tablespoon cocoa butter chips

8 ounces oyster or shiitake mushrooms, washed, trimmed

Salt and pepper

1 package (5 ounces) baby kale

Cocoa butter beurre blanc (see recipe)

2 tablespoons cocoa nibs

½ cup coarsely chopped hazelnuts, toasted

1. Season cod with salt and pepper. Melt cocoa butter chips in a heavy bottom pan over high heat. Add cod fillets, presentation side down; sear on high heat until a crust forms, about 2 minutes. Flip cod; remove pan from heat while preparing vegetables.

2. For the mushrooms and kale, heat a skillet until very hot. Add cocoa butter; let it melt. Season mushrooms with salt and pepper; add to skillet. Cook, pressing down, until golden. Toss kale on top of mushrooms; allow to wilt.

3. Place cod fillets on warm plates with mushrooms and kale, drizzle with cocoa butter beurre blanc, and garnish with cocoa nibs. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving: 725 calories, 54 g fat, 32 g saturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 27 g carbohydrates, 22 g sugar, 32 g protein, 125 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

Cocoa butter beurre blanc

Makes: about 1 ¼ cups

1 small shallot, peeled, finely chopped

4 ounces cocoa butter chips

¼ cup dry white wine

1 can (5.4 ounces) coconut cream

Salt

1. In a small saucepan, saute shallot in 2 tablespoons melted cocoa butter chips until softened.

2. Add the wine; cook, scraping the pan and letting the wine reduce, 2-3 minutes.

3. Add coconut cream; cook, 2-3 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

Nutrition information per tablespoon: 81 calories, 7 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 4 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 0 g protein, 4 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

Cocoa potato chips

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: about 4 servings

Reciped adapted from one by Katrina Markoff of Vosges Haut Chocolat.

1 ounce cocoa butter chips, chopped

1 small sprig fresh rosemary or ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary

¼ teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

1 bag (5 ounces) potato chips

1/4 teaspoon black cocoa powder or regular

1 ounce caviar or other fish roe, optional

1 ounce white chocolate

Creme fraiche

1. Melt cocoa butter chips over low heat; add rosemary and vanilla. Let infuse in a warm place, 15 minutes.

2. Place potato chips in a large bowl. Remove rosemary sprig from melted cocoa butter. Drizzle butter over potato chips. Immediately toss with cocoa powder and caviar, if using.

3. Grate white chocolate over the potato chips with a rasp grater. Serve immediately with creme fraiche for dipping.

Nutrition information per serving: 290 calories, 22 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 22 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein, 245 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

