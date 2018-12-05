Chocolate, pumpkin, more chocolate and a hint of basil figure in Holiday Cookie Contest winners

Colorful language, disappearing containers and chocolate-fueled aggression marked the Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest this year, but in the sweetest ways possible.

Sarah McLoud, 17, a three-time cookie contest veteran, clinched first place with her pumpkin caramel-filled cookie, which elicited ecstatically explicit comments from judges.

Lauren Baud, 29, secured second place for her COB (chocolate, orange, basil) cookie, so coveted by her co-workers that someone may have taken a container.

A three-way tie during the tasting required a bonus round of judging — ending in a unanimous decision making Danielle Pacini, 35, the third-place champ for her chocolate cream cheese cookie, which she knew was a winner when it evoked aggressive feedback at work.

This year, contestants submitted a total of 48 recipes, for which thousands of votes were cast during online voting. The top 15 vote-gettersqualified to make their cookies for judging. Food & Dining Editor Joe Gray exercised his option to choose a recipe low in votes but high in promise — a pick known as the “Joe Gray Save” — Mexican gingerbread cookies by Maruca Helguera-Bednarek of Mount Prospect. So early in November, 16 bakers made at least two dozen each of their cookies, then personally delivered them to the new Tribune tower. Fourteen judges included the whole Food & Dining team, a few fellow Tribune journalists, plus one very special guest judge.

For the first time in cookie contest history we invited a previous winner to serve as a judge. You may remember Alica Andry for her pie-inspired sweet potato cookie, which won second place last year and launched her side business Tida's Treats. We try to invite a professional pastry chef to join us as a judge. While Andry still works primarily as a physical therapist, we thought her perspective would be helpful. "I felt like I won something else," said Andry. "It's the contest that keeps on giving.”

Much to our relief her experience was more “Great British Baking Show” than “Chopped.”

“Everyone was so friendly, like a family, but the judging was so thorough,” she said. “You don’t even realize all the things you’re rated on until you get there.”

“But baking is sharing so it’s not really about winning but the experience.”

After careful scoring, we chose the three winners. As part of their prize package, they and their guests toured not only our new test kitchen but the newsroom too. They had a chance to taste all the finalist cookies, along with the test kitchen’s versions of their cookies — 19 in all. Winners also received cash prizes, copies of our book “Holiday Cookies: Prize-Winning Family Recipes From the Chicago Tribune for Cookies, Bars, Brownies and More,” but perhaps most importantly, boxes of cookies to take home.

Here are your three winners of our 2018 Holiday Cookie Contest with their stories and recipes.

First place: Sarah McLoud

Pumpkin caramel-filled cookies

“It’s a cookie sandwich,” said McLoud, a high school senior from Gurnee. “The cookie itself is pumpkin with spices in it. The filling is a caramel cream cheese sandwiched between two cookies.”

One judge wrote in his tasting notes an exclamatory phrase that started with “holy” and ended with a word that sounds like “fudge.”

McLoud, who said she always bakes with her grandmother, Georgia McLoud, 78, was especially excited to hear she’d won because this may be her last year entering the contest.

“I like to bake in my grandmother’s kitchen because I have a lot of siblings, so it’s a way to get out of the house,” she said laughing. “I’m not positive how college breaks will work out. Depending on when I’ll be home, we might have another one, but maybe not.

“We’ve actually entered since I was a freshman,” she added. “Every year we’ve done it, we’ve switched up our flavors. We started with chocolate peanut butter, then we went to snickerdoodles.” Her peanut butter buttons won second place in 2015.” Top three winners are required to sit the next year out, so she had to skip the contest as a sophomore. Junior year, her dulce doodle bars placed in the top 15.

“I’ve always loved pumpkin, and my grandmother has always loved caramel, so it was a natural fit,” said McLoud. “But we were trying to come up with a unique way to do it. We played with white chocolate and other chocolates, but ended up simplifying it down to the base flavors to let them both shine through.

“I was trying to think of other ways to serve a cookie, so that’s how I got to a whoopie pie idea,” she added. “It definitely is more of a cakey cookie, but it does still hold the integrity of a cookie.

“I want to become a baker,” said McLoud. “I want to own my own bakery. So I might go to business school and then go pastry. That’s been an end goal for me as of, like, a long time.”

For culinary school, she’s considering the Culinary Institute of America in New York. “For four-year, I’m not entirely positive,” she said, laughing.

Second place: Lauren Baud

COB cookie

“It’s short for chocolate, orange, basil cookie,” said Baud from Lincoln Park, who works in customer service for a mental health insurance company. “My favorite comment was from a co-worker who said it tasted exactly like a chocolate orange that you get at Christmas.”

A chocolate orange is the Terry’s Chocolate Orange, a chocolate ball, shaped and flavored like an orange that when whacked breaks into fruitlike segments.

But Baud’s grandmother was also an influence. “My mom and brother and I moved in with my grandmother when I was about 5 years old,” said Baud. “My grandmother loved chocolate oranges and would always get those at Christmas to give to me and my brother. So I grew up eating those and love them too.

“My inspiration was to make a fluffy cookie that was fresher and more aromatic, because we eat a lot of heavy things around the holidays,” she added. “I’ve been cooking a lot with herbs, and I really love basil, so I thought it would add a good accent.”

While Baud studied history, and even has a blog about historic recipes, this was a new one that she tried out on co-workers.

“I bake for them almost on a weekly basis,” she said. “I bring in cookies for everybody. They usually disappear by the end of the day. These disappeared in about an hour and a half.

“One of my containers disappeared, and there was nearly a controversy because we thought someone stole it,” she added. “We think it was actually our boss’s boss who accidentally took it.”

“It was empty, by that time, so it was really funny.”

Third place: Danielle Pacini

Chocolate cream cheese cookies

“It has flavors that I think are really comforting,” said Pacini, a librarian from East Dundee. “There’s cocoa powder and chocolate chips, plus cinnamon and cream cheese. All together, it makes a wonderful combination in your mouth. And it makes your house smell amazing.”

After our first round of judging, we had a three-way tie for third place: Pacini's chocolate cream cheese cookies, dark chocolate sea salt cookies by Megan Pietz and white chocolate chai cups by Christina Ostrowski. Our second round (as laid out in the official rules, judges must re-taste cookies in any tie) ruled unanimously for Pacini’s. And they turned out to have an easier recipe.

“Initially, I wanted to do chopped chocolate, so it might be melty, but I didn’t really have time to go all out, so I just used what I had,” said Pacini. “I had to just use regular chocolate chips to make it easier.”

While the librarian does reference cookbooks, she also turns to some blogs and social media for ideas.

“Things look so good on Pinterest and Instagram,” she said. “But it has to be a blogger I’ve followed and made their things before, so I can trust them.”

Pacini’s co-workers also benefit from her baking, with holiday treat boxes, no less, but they make it known when they really like something.

“Whenever people get aggressive with their feedback, I know it’s a good cookie,” she said.

“With these cookies, they were getting so worked up about it they were kind of yelling at me down the hall. It’s not like they’re going to hit me, but they were just more vocal.”

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

FIRST PLACE

Pumpkin caramel-filled cookies

Prep: 20 minutes

Chill: 3 to 4 hours

Bake: 9-10 minutes

Makes: 21-24 cookie sandwiches

Sarah McLoud said she likes to flatten the dough balls right before they bake, then roll them in extra powdered sugar because the resulting crackle is prettier. The dough may be made up to a week ahead and kept, covered, in the refrigerator. The baked and filled cookies keep 4 to 5 days in the refrigerator.

For the cookies:

2 ½ cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup pure pumpkin puree

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted

For the frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened

1 pound powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 to 6 tablespoons caramel

Pinch of salt

1 For the cookies: Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

2 In a separate bowl, beat butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar with a mixer on high until the mixture begins to come away from sides of the bowl, about 2 minutes. Beat in the pumpkin, egg and vanilla until thoroughly mixed. Slowly beat in the dry ingredients.

3 Split dough in half, placing each in a bowl and covering the bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate, 3 to 4 hours.

4 Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

5 Remove half the dough from the refrigerator, leaving the remainder to chill while you work. Scoop dough into 1-inch-diameter balls. If the dough is sticky, lightly sprinkle dough and hands with powdered sugar. Roll dough in powdered sugar; place on prepared baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough.

6 Bake until fully baked but still soft, 9 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool on pan, 3-5 minutes; then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

7 For the frosting: Mix together cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer until creamy. With beaters running, slowly add powdered sugar, allowing it to fully incorporate before adding more. Scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Mix in vanilla, caramel and salt. If needed, added 1-2 tablespoons of water to thin frosting to desired consistency.

8 Assembly: Transfer frosting to a piping bag with large star tip, and pipe frosting onto the bottom of one cookie, then place another cookie on top of the frosting, creating a cookie sandwich. If desired, sift a light layer of powdered sugar onto the top of the now-assembled sandwich. Twist: Instead of using a piping bag to fill cookies, a knife or offset spatula can be used to spread the filling between the cookies. Continue with remaining cookies and filling.

Nutrition information per cookie: 262 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 28 mg cholesterol, 48 g carbohydrates, 35 g sugar, 2 g protein, 161 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

SECOND PLACE

COB cookies

Prep: 30 minutes

Bake: 8 minutes

Makes: 27 cookies

Lauren Baud said she wanted a fluffy cookie, so make sure to use a heaping tablespoon of dough.

1 stick (½ cup) butter, plus more for greasing baking sheets

½ cup granulated sugar (plus ¼ cup for the candied orange peel)

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons orange extract (plus ¼ teaspoon for the chocolate glaze)

1 large egg

1 ¾ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped (do not used dried basil), about 1 teaspoon

1 large orange

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 Heat oven to 350 degrees; grease two baking sheets with butter or line them with parchment paper.

2 Microwave the 1 stick butter until partially melted (when some is melted but most of the stick is intact, though softened), about 30 seconds.

3 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together the butter, ½ cup of the granulated sugar and the brown sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. (Alternatively, use electric beaters or a wooden spoon.) Mix in 2 teaspoons orange extract and the egg until well-blended.

4 In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to the wet ingredients in batches, making sure each batch is thoroughly mixed in before adding the next. Mix until well-combined and the dough pulls away from the sides of the mixing bowl.

5 Spoon out a heaping tablespoon of dough, flatten it in your hand and add 5 to 6 chocolate chips to the center. Top chocolate with a pinch of basil. Roll dough around chocolate and basil, creating a ball that completely encases them. Place dough ball on baking sheets, about an inch apart; press down lightly in the center with a spoon to flatten slightly. Repeat with remaining dough. (Save remaining chocolate chips for the drizzle.)

6 Bake cookies, rotating halfway through, 9 to 10 minutes. Remove cookies from baking sheets; cool on wire racks.

7 For the candied orange peel: Remove the peel of the orange with a vegetable peeler, being careful to leave the bitter white pith behind. (Juice the orange, setting the juice aside.) Slice peel into 1/8-inch wide pieces; cook in a small saucepan of boiling water, 5 minutes. Drain the peels; repeat the boiling one more time.

8 Heat ¼ cup water and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar in the saucepan. Add orange strips; cook, covered, 3 minutes. Remove orange strips from the syrup with a slotted spoon; spread on parchment paper to cool at room temperature.

9 Meanwhile, make the chocolate drizzle. Melt ½ cup chocolate chips with 2 tablespoons of the reserved orange juice and remaining ¼ teaspoon orange extract in the microwave, in 15-second intervals. Watch closely to make sure it does not burn. (Save remaining orange juice for another use.) Add ½ teaspoon of the basil to the mixture. With a spoon, drizzle chocolate over cooled cookies in a zigzag pattern. Top cookies with orange peel.

10 Allow the cookies to sit 4 hours to overnight to let the chocolate drizzle set. Cookies keep in an airtight container for several days and freeze well.

Nutrition information per cookie: 122 calories, 6 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 16 mg cholesterol, 18 g carbohydrates, 11 g sugar, 1 g protein, 73 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

THIRD PLACE

Chocolate cream cheese cookies

Prep: 20 minutes

Bake: 16-18 minutes

Makes: 42-48 cookies

Danielle Pacini said she just presses the chocolate chips in enough so they don’t fall out. The salt sprinkled on after baking is meant to look like snow.

1 ¾ cups flour

½ cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 cups semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips, divided

Coarse sea salt or fleur de sel, for sprinkling

1 Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

2 In a separate bowl, cream together butter, cream cheese and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. While beating, slowly add flour mixture. Mix in 1 ½ cups chocolate chips.

3 Using a 1 ½ tablespoon cookie scoop, drop dough onto cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Using the remaining ½ cup chocolate chips, press 3-4 chocolate chips into the top of each cookie. As you press the chocolate chips into the dough, it is OK to flatten the mounds of dough, as the cookies will not spread much during baking.

4 Bake, 16-18 minutes. When the cookie sheets come out of the oven, sprinkle cookies with the salt. Let cool on cookie sheets, 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to a cooling rack; allow to cool completely.

Nutrition information per cookie: 127 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 15 g carbohydrates, 10 g sugar, 1 g protein, 65 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

MORE COVERAGE

See all the entries in this year's contest »

Peek inside the tasting and judging of Tribune's Holiday Cookie Contest »

Nostalgic flavors inspire 2017 Holiday Cookie Contest winners »