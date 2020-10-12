Chocolate Bash Brings New Location to Glendale, CA

Another Chocolate Bash location to open its doors on the West Coast in 2020.

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chocolate Bash , a gourmet chocolatier, has announced its latest franchise location this year.

The new franchise is located in Glendale, CA, bringing the running total of Chocolate Bash operating stores to five. The new territory is owned by Mashiur Khan, being the second franchise in the Chocolate Bash network.

The three corporate-owned locations are in Newport Beach, Los Angeles, and Tustin. The first franchise location is in Claremont, CA.

The company first opened its doors in 2015, founded by Rasha Albasha. The brand serves crepes, fruit, and other menu items using imported European chocolates. Albasha explains that the quick success of the company was evident from the first few months of operation. “Our first location was on Newport Beach. We had lines out the door with zero advertising,” stated Albasha. From there, the founder sought to open new locations, eventually making the move to develop the franchise in 2019.

Chocolate Bash’s franchise opportunity includes everything a franchisee needs to build the business, including marketing guidance and collateral designs, comprehensive training for all areas of operation, and ongoing support for the life of the franchise . “With the help of our franchise development team, we’ve been able to share our model with others,” stated Albasha.

According to Albasha, there are still plenty of territories available. “If someone has a passion for this business and wants to be a part of the Chocolate Bash expansion, now really is the time to get on board,” said Albasha. For more information on the Chocolate Bash franchise offering, interested individuals can go to https://chocolatebash.com/franchising-information .

Chocolate Bash is the best destination for sweet crêpes and waffles with all the genuine flavors found overseas! They have a variety of menu options, catering services, and online ordering. For more information on Chocolate Bash, visit their website at https://chocolatebash.com .

