Chipotle’s Boorito Goes Digital For its 20th Anniversary

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its annual Halloween celebration, Boorito, will go entirely digital for the first time. With many spooky traditions being disrupted across the country, Chipotle is bringing back Boorito for its 20th anniversary and giving fans a chance to virtually trick-or-treat for half a million BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée codes via text.

A total of 500,000 BOGOs will be dropped via TikTok, Twitter and Instagram from October 29 to October 31. To claim their BOGOs, fans will have to act fast and text the valid keyword to 888-222 before Chipotle’s virtual House of BOGOs runs dry. The BOGOs will only be redeemable via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Halloween, October 31.

“Over the years, Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle and while we can’t have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we’ve introduced a virtual Boorito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween.”

The History of Boorito

In 2000, Chipotle first celebrated Boorito with a burrito-themed costume contest at its restaurants on Halloween. For the following years, customers who showed up at Chipotle locations dressed in any costume on Halloween received discounted entrees.

To receive Buy One, Get One Entrée redemption code (“Code”), between 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on October 29, 2020 and 11:59 p.m. PT on October 31, 2020 or while supplies of Codes last, whichever is sooner, text the keyword found in the applicable marketing materials to 888-222 to receive one (1) Code (valued at up to $10, depending on entrée for which Code is redeemed). Message and data rates may apply. You will receive a one-time text message from CMG Strategy Co., LLC (“Chipotle”) with the Code. Limit one (1) Code per person, per mobile number, and per keyword. Must be 13 or older. An eligible minor should have a parent’s or legal guardian’s permission.

Code is one-time use only. Only one Code can be used in any order. Code redemption requires purchase of an entrée to receive an entrée of equal or lesser value for free. All purchases and redemptions are subject to availability. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides or extras are not included and are the responsibility of the Code recipient. Code must be redeemed at participating U.S. Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in-store or online during regular operating hours on October 31, 2020. Code cannot be redeemed before or after October 31, 2020. Paid entrée qualifies for Rewards points and a Rewards redemption can satisfy the purchase requirement for in-restaurant purchases; code cannot otherwise be combined with any other offer, coupon or promotion. For more information, visit: https://www.chipotle.com/boorito .

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 91,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com .

