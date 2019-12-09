Chipotle Returns To Rose Parade With First-Ever Post-To-Donate Float Supporting Young Farmers

The brand joins the 131st Rose Parade® lineup with a donation-focused float with proceeds going to the National Young Farmers Coalition

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that it’s participating in the 2020 Rose Parade® presented by Honda with a float, entitled “Cultivate the Future of Farming,” that features a live post-to-donate element. As a part of its mission to cultivate a better world, Chipotle is donating $1 to the National Young Farmers Coalition for every post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #farmers on January 1, 2020.

This follows Chipotle’s recently announced financial commitments to the next generation of farmers, including a $250,000 donation achieved through its Farmer Friday effort last week to fund seed grants. As a brand that relies on farmers who are dedicated to producing real ingredients, Chipotle is investing in a number of sustainable solutions including three-year contracts, financial donations, grants and increased purchasing.

“Chipotle’s business wouldn’t be possible without our farming partners who are as committed to sustainability and food with integrity as we are,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. “In the spirit of the parade’s ‘The Power of Hope’ theme, we hope that our participation in the Rose Parade brings change to the future of farming, beginning with the National Young Farmers Coalition.”

Young farmers will ride the float on New Year’s Day and will be joined by select standout Chipotle General Managers in the Southern California area. The float will also include decorations made with Chipotle’s real ingredients.

The Rose Parade begins at 8:00 AM PST on January 1, 2020, in Pasadena, California. For millions of people around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. The Rose Parade features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries.

