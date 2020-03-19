Chipotle Partners With Uber Eats To Expand Delivery And Increase Access To Real Food

Chipotle will be available on Uber Eats across the US with delivery fees waived all month

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Uber Eats have announced a national delivery partnership. For the first time, fans can get the Chipotle food they love delivered through the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com . This month, the Delivery Fee will be waived on any Chipotle order of $10 or more on the Uber Eats app and ubereats.com . Service fee applies.

Given recent world events, Chipotle and Uber Eats are working together to make the delivery experience easier for fans. Uber Eats users can leave a note in the app for “no-contact” deliveries, which involve a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange. Digital orders from Chipotle are customized via the brand’s Delivery Kitchens, which are comprised of a dedicated ingredient station and operated by a special team in nearly all Chipotle locations. Chipotle deliveries also feature a new, tamper evident packaging seal to help ensure food is untouched during delivery.

“Now more than ever, we know our guests want the convenience of getting our real food delivered directly to their doorstep,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “We’re excited to expand our delivery footprint through a partnership with Uber Eats, which will make it even easier for fans to get the food they love without leaving the house.”

“At Uber Eats, we are on a mission to make eating well effortless for everyone, everywhere,” said Janelle Sallenave, Head of Uber Eats, US & Canada. “The fans have asked for it, and we could not be more excited to finally deliver delicious Chipotle burritos, bowls, and sides within the comfort of their own homes. We know that adding Chipotle to our current offerings will bring joy to our eaters with the tap of a button.”

Both teams have been working closely on this fully integrated partnership to ensure a smooth experience for in-restaurant teams and for Chipotle fans and eaters across the country. The partnership with Uber Eats is another way Chipotle is working to grow its digital and delivery business. Digital orders grew to over $1 billion dollars in 2019, and to accommodate digital and delivery, Chipotle is installing new in-restaurant features to increase convenience for customers and delivery partners. Walk-up windows and premium placement for digital built in pick-up portals allow delivery drivers to retrieve food quickly and efficiently. Additionally, in 2020, Chipotle plans to add a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane where guests can pick-up digital orders without leaving their cars, to most of the new restaurants it opens.

$0 delivery is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled 3/18/20 – 3/31/20, within Uber Eats delivery areas from participating Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Variable service fee will apply. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at ubereats.com or on the Uber Eats app. Uber Eats reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Chipotle’s founder, Steve Ells, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com .

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 400,000 restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents who make meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.

