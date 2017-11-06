Chipotle Offers Active Military and Veterans BOGO as Foil-Wrapped Token of Thanks on Nov. 7

Active military and veterans can receive buy-one-get-one Chipotle on Nov. 7, a week before Veterans Day

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of those who serve, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will offer our country’s heroes a special thank you with a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer from 5 p.m. to close on the Tuesday before Veterans Day, Nov. 7.

All active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, retired military and veterans with a valid U.S. military ID or proof of service (see more details here) are eligible for a BOGO at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. on this day. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders as a small (foil-wrapped) token of thanks for their service.

“We are enormously grateful for the service provided by members of the military who keep our country safe,” said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. “We are proud to honor them with this small token of appreciation each year.”

This promotion is valid on in-store purchases only and may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Limit one free menu item per military ID, subject to availability. Free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and is to be collected by valid ID holder only.

For more information, please visit Chipotle.com/militaryappreciation.

