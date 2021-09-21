Chipotle Launches Smoked Brisket in the United States and Canada

Participating restaurants will offer the new protein for a limited time

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Smoked Brisket will be available at U.S. and Canada restaurants for a limited time. Made with Responsibly Raised® beef, the new protein is smoked to perfect tenderness, charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices, including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers. The protein is hand-chopped and finished with a new Brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

Brisket: The Chipotle Way

Brisket has been consistently among the top requested menu items by Chipotle guests. Over the past two years, Chipotle’s culinary team has been challenged to develop a reimagined brisket recipe that is uniquely Chipotle. The result is a tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket that introduces entirely new flavor profiles to every Chipotle bowl, burrito, quesadilla and taco.

“This isn’t your standard brisket experience,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients.”

How To Get It

Today and tomorrow, Chipotle’s more than 24 million Rewards members in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Smoked Brisket on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com .

Beginning September 23, Smoked Brisket will be available in-restaurant at U.S. and Canada locations and on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. The new menu item will be available on third-party delivery apps starting on September 27.

$0 Delivery Fee

To celebrate the launch of Smoked Brisket, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Smoked Brisket orders via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca from September 27 through October 3.

Continued Menu Innovation

In the fall of 2020, Chipotle tested Smoked Brisket in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California. The brand leveraged its stage-gate process to test and learn from customer feedback and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy. Brisket marks the third new menu item that Chipotle has introduced on a national scale in 2021. Previously, Chipotle launched Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice for a limited time in January and debuted the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, the brand’s first new customizable entrée in 17 years, in March.

*$0 Delivery Fee terms – Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available September 27 – October 3 only, within Chipotle’s delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations, and only on orders including at least one entrée with Smoked Brisket. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries and redemption subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com, chipotle.ca or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes’ America’s Best Employers and Fortune’s Most Admired Companies. With nearly 102,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com .

Contact:

Erin Wolford

949-524-4035

MediaRelations@chipotle.com

The post Chipotle Launches Smoked Brisket in the United States and Canada first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.