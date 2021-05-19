Chipotle Launches New Virtual Mental Wellness Platform For Employees

New interactive space created in partnership with Aduro will provide mental health support for Restaurant Managers, Field Leaders, and Restaurant Support Center employees

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it has teamed up with Aduro to introduce a new wellness platform called Strive that will cultivate a holistic, proactive, and inclusive approach to improving mental health among its employees.

A New Age of Mental Wellness

Strive provides 1:1 coaching and support to help Chipotle employees set well-being goals that are tailored to their unique needs. The platform gamifies each employee’s wellness experience with the opportunity to win gift cards, save money on health insurance, and more. With technology at the core of the experience, Strive will continue to evolve over time and help meet individuals where they are in their unique journey. The new virtual space will be available for Restaurant Managers, Field Leaders, and Restaurant Support Center employees starting in June 2021.

“Understanding how employees leveraged our mental health benefits throughout the pandemic inspired us to partner with Aduro for the launch of this new platform,” said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer. “By offering access to a personal wellness coach, individualized content, and solutions for selfcare, our goal is to foster a continual culture of wellbeing for all employees.”

Mental Health Action Day

To emphasize the importance of mental health to Chipotle’s guests, on Mental Health Action Day, Thursday, May 20, Chipotle Rewards members will receive a push notification reminding them to “check in on someone today.” The push notification will link to resources in connection with the #MentalHealthAction movement. The first-ever Mental Health Action Day will encourage and empower people with tangible tools to take real action for themselves, their loved ones, and their community.

For more information on Mental Health Action Day, please visit: https://www.mentalhealthactionday.org .

Chipotle’s Commitment to Employee Wellness

The launch of Strive complements Chipotle’s existing mental health benefits available for Chipotle associates and their family members, including in-person, phone, or virtual visits with a licensed counselor through a partnership with Health Advocate, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the company’s medical plan. Chipotle is also investing in its employees financial wellness by increasing restaurant wages resulting in a $15 average hourly wage by the end of June, in addition to introducing a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for Apprentices or General Managers. Employees are eligible to pursue debt-free degrees from leading nonprofit, accredited universities in partnership with Guild Education , as well as tuition reimbursement, 401K, English as a Second Language, and free Chipotle meals.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com .

About Aduro

Aduro is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. Aduro unlocks human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people. When people flourish, organizations thrive.

For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and 2021 6th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition, the Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire. For more information about Aduro visit www.AduroLife.com .

Contact:

Erin Wolford

949-524-4035

MediaRelations@chipotle.com

The post Chipotle Launches New Virtual Mental Wellness Platform For Employees first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.