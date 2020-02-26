Chipotle Launches New Queso Blanco Nationwide

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today its newest menu item, Queso Blanco, will be available nationwide starting Feb. 27. The new recipe uses 13 real ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers, to create a smooth queso with just the right amount of spicy kick. As with all of Chipotle’s food, Queso Blanco is made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Beginning tomorrow, Queso Blanco will replace the current queso on the Chipotle menu.

Learn more about Queso Blanco and its ingredients: http://www.chipotle.com/quesoblanco

Queso Blanco’s Monterey Jack cheese is made from dairy supplied by small and mid-size family farms in Wisconsin, adhering to Chipotle’s ‘Food with Integrity’ standards. This sourcing practice aligns with the brand’s larger efforts to support local farmers who are committed to raising or growing ingredients with the welfare of animals and the environment top of mind.

Queso Blanco is the third new menu item that has completed Chipotle’s “stage-gate process,” which allows the company to test, learn, listen to customer feedback, and iterate extensively before moving forward with a national launch. The new queso recipe was tested in 52 locations across three markets, Dallas, Detroit and San Diego, in 2019.

“Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World.”

Beyond the restaurant, Chipotle is continuing to invest in small family farms, like those supplying dairy for its Monterey Jack, through seed grants to help young farmers start or grow their businesses. From now until March 29th, individuals can apply to be one of 50 farmers selected to receive a $5,000 grant and a one-year membership to the National Young Farmers Coalition from Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation. Farmers interested in applying for the Young Farmers Grant Program can find more information and apply at youngfarmers.org/youngfarmergrants . Additional background on Chipotle’s commitment to cultivating a better future for young farmers can be found at chipote.com/farmers .

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com .

Contact:

Erin Wolford

949-524-4035

MediaRelations@chipotle.com