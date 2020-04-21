Chipotle Launches “4HEROES” Buy One, Give One Program

Fans can name their burrito to help Chipotle donate more food to healthcare heroes on the frontlines

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching a special buy one, give one program to support healthcare heroes across the U.S. From April 21 through April 26, Chipotle will donate a burrito to medical professionals every time a Chipotle digital customer names their burrito order “4HEROES” on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Healthcare workers will be able to sign up for a chance to receive their free burritos starting on Nurses Day, May 6.

“We’ve seen firsthand how real food can go a long way in lifting the spirits of our country’s incredibly resilient healthcare community,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to give fans another opportunity to support our heroes by simply naming their burrito.”

Over the past month, Chipotle has demonstrated its commitment to supporting brave healthcare workers across the country. Most recently, Chipotle announced a new egift card program that supports healthcare heroes on the frontlines. Through May 31, the brand will be matching 10% of special “Thank You” egift card purchases, up to a maximum of $250,000, and donating to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers in the U.S. and around the world. Chipotle also delivered 100,000 burritos to more than 2,500 healthcare facilities around the country during World Health Worker Week.

To help guests access its real ingredients from home, Chipotle is also offering free delivery on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com throughout April. The brand’s Delivery Kitchens, which are comprised of dedicated ingredient stations operated by special teams, will continue to prepare digital orders with care. Chipotle is taking additional precautions to help ensure customer safety during this time including: a tamper evident packaging seal for delivery orders, in-app delivery tracker providing step-by-step real-time updates as food travels from the restaurant to its destination and a place for special instructions, so guests can request a contactless delivery when ordering digitally.

The “4HEROES” burritos program applies for purchases of regular-priced burritos only via order.chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app, from U.S. Chipotle restaurants, from 4/21/2020 to 4/26/2020. Must use “4HEROES” or a substantial equivalent as the name on a qualifying burrito order to qualify for a burrito donation. Maximum number of burritos to be donated is 100,000; actual number of donated burritos will depend on redemption rate by qualifying health care providers during the promotional period. Additional terms may apply; void where prohibited.

Free delivery offer valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on 4/1/20-4/30/20 only, within Chipotle’s delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Chipotle’s founder, Steve Ells, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com .

Contact:

Erin Wolford

949-524-4035

MediaRelations@chipotle.com