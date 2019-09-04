Chipotle Kicks Off Back To School With Free Delivery Sundays And “Things You ‘Borrow’ Kits”

Chipotle offers free delivery every Sunday for the rest of September and a complete kit of Chipotle’s extras

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it’s alleviating back-to-school woes by offering free delivery Sundays. For many, Sunday means a case of the scaries so Chipotle is making it easier to cope by offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Sunday through September 29, 2019.

Additionally, Chipotle recognizes that it goes through over 5.5 million bottles of Tabasco sauce annually, some of which go “missing” in locations near college campuses along with its utensils. To make it easier for students considering “borrowing” these goods, Chipotle will give the first 50 digital orders in select markets a free “Things You ‘Borrow’ Kit” with their delivery order.

“We want to bring the entire Chipotle experience to your door or dorm, including the extras that we know get swiped in the restaurant,” said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital and Off-Premise of Chipotle.

Fans outside of participating markets can also snag their own “Things You ‘Borrow’ Kit” online – for free while supplies last.

