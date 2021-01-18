Chipotle introduces Shawn Mendes bowl

In the latest pop star-inspired addition to its menu, Chipotle has rolled out the Shawn Mendes Salad Bowl, attaching donations to the singer’s foundation to each sale of the dish.

The bowl of lettuce, black beans, chicken, salsa, guacamole and cauliflower rice is set for a two-week run in America and Mendes’ native Canada. It arrived Thursday, little more than a month after Chipotle added a Miley Cyrus wrap called the Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito.

“I have my own bowl !!” Mendes tweeted on Thursday night.

The Denver-based burrito chain said each online sale will carry a $1 donation to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which focuses on sustainability, children’s care and mental health. The total donation will be capped at $50,000.

Chipotle said it will team up with the singer to award grants to activists working on issues of sustainability.

“It is important to me to partner with a company that values sustainability,” Mendes, 22, said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Chipotle and appreciate their support for my Foundation and young changemakers who are leading the charge in these crucial efforts.”

Mendes released his latest studio album, titled “Wonder,” last month.

Chipotle said the partnership with Mendes marks its first time selling a dish for charity.