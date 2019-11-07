Chipotle Honors Active Military And Veterans With BOGO Deal

Active military and veterans can receive a buy-one-get-one free entree on Veterans Day this year

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it will offer its annual Military Appreciation BOGO deal in celebration of military service members around the country. The special BOGO offer is valid from open to close on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.

“As a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and Chipotle employee for more than a decade, I am grateful to work for a company that shows its appreciation for the men and women who serve our country,” said Jhonson Morillo, Chipotle Restauranteur-Field Leader in New York.

The BOGO promotion will be available for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID, at all restaurants in the U.S. from open to close on Veterans Day. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

“We are happy to bring back our annual Military Appreciation BOGO as a way to say thank you to the military men and women who serve our country every day,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. “We are immensely grateful for our troops and veterans and we hope that they enjoy this small token of our appreciation.”

This promotion is valid on in-store purchases only. Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active duty/Reserve/National Guard/Retired/Veteran/Direct Family or other proof of military service, including photograph in uniform), subject to availability. Free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and is to be collected part of me by the valid ID holder only. Valid only on November 11, 2019. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

