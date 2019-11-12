Chipotle Extends Carne Asada Into Early 2020

Strong demand for its limited-edition premium steak prompts brand to seek solutions that meet its Food with Integrity principles

ewport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that it will be extending its new menu addition, Carne Asada, through the end of the year and into the first quarter of 2020. Originally introduced as a limited time offer, this premium protein continues to exceed the brand’s expectations and drive new customer acquisitions. Offering responsibly raised beef with no antibiotics or added hormones that meets its food with integrity standards can sometimes limit options for supply; however, Chipotle sourced additional premium cuts of steak to season with fresh squeezed lime and finish with hand-chopped cilantro and a blend of signature spices to satisfy customer cravings.

Known for its animal welfare standards, Chipotle understands the connection between how food is raised and prepared and how it tastes. It makes an extra effort to partner with farmers, ranchers, and other suppliers whose practices emphasize quality and responsibility in sustainable farming. Most recently, Chain Reaction Antibiotics Scorecard ranked the nation’s largest restaurant companies in how they source meat and Chipotle earned the top honor as the only brand to receive an A.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by the customer response to Carne Asada and are exploring options to add this as a permanent menu item in the future,” said Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer of Chipotle. “Our mission is to cultivate a better world and we’re committed to doing so responsibly with our people, farms, animals and the environment in mind.”

Every choice Chipotle makes—about whom it works with, what it serves, and what it stands for—affects the bigger picture. Sourcing is done through farms rather than factories because real ingredients taste better. Chipotle works to ensure its partners share similar values and strives each day to be better, keeping in mind that everything is connected.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com.

Contact:

Erin Wolford

949-524-4035

MediaRelations@chipotle.com