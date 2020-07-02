Chipotle Announces Partnership With Grubhub To Expand Delivery Footprint

Chipotle is now available nationwide on the Grubhub app and Grubhub.com

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is partnering with Grubhub, the nation’s leading pickup and delivery marketplace with the largest network of restaurant partners, to expand its delivery footprint in the U.S. Chipotle and Grubhub have established a fully-integrated partnership to provide efficient operations and a seamless diner experience, ensuring food arrives as fresh and fast as possible. Available now, customers can order from Chipotle locations through the Grubhub app or Grubhub.com .

Digital orders from Chipotle are customized via the brand’s Digital Kitchens, which are comprised of a dedicated ingredient station and operated by a special team in nearly all Chipotle locations. Chipotle deliveries also feature a tamper evident packaging seal to help ensure food is untouched during delivery. Grubhub users will also default into contact-free delivery, which allows diners to request their food be left in the lobby or at the doorstep to avoid a direct handoff for their safety and the safety of their driver.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure our network of delivery aggregators can reach as many consumers as possible to deliver real food directly to their doorstep,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “We’re happy to utilize Grubhub’s expansive network to reach more Chipotle fans across the country.”

“While more people are staying home in today’s environment, we want to ensure we’re giving our diners the best options and making the experience as safe as possible,” said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise at Grubhub. “Chipotle is a beloved brand, and we’re thrilled to extend their fresh menu to our millions of diners across the country.”

Investing in digital and increasing access are primary focuses for the business. Chipotle grew its digital sales by 80.8% year over year as of the Company’s Q1 earnings.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 24 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features nearly 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 200,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Contact:

Erin Wolford

949-524-4035

MediaRelations@chipotle.com