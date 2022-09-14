Chip Cookies Sets Sights on Denver for Expansion

The Original Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Targets Growth in the Mile High City

Provo, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chip Cookies – the original gourmet cookie delivery company – has announced plans to expand to Denver so more customers can enjoy their signature warm, fresh cookies. Having established the foundation for what is now the booming cookie market, Chip Cookies is continuing to stand out by using high-quality ingredients and delivering happiness, one perfectly baked cookie at a time. The newly franchising gourmet cookie company currently has 10 locations across Utah and Idaho and is now targeting Denver and the surrounding metro area for growth, with plans to open 10-15 locations there in the coming years.

“Denver is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and we’re confident that Denverites and the influx of families moving there will appreciate the sweet moments that Chip Cookies provides,” said Sean Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of Chip Cookies. “We are excited to find new franchise partners in the community who will help us achieve our mission of delivering happiness.”

When Co-Founder Sarah Wilson was pregnant with her first child, late night cravings for warm chocolate chip cookies were a frequent occurrence. Instead of having to bake cookies every time the craving hit, Sarah’s husband, Co-Founder and CEO, Sean Wilson, got to work on a business plan that would address this need by delivering warm, gourmet cookies right to your door. Chip Cookies was then born in a rented kitchen in Provo, Utah, in 2016 and created a new category of cookies that many other brands have tried to replicate, but none compare to the original. Since then, Chip has been delivering happiness in the form of freshly baked cookies through local stores and via nationwide shipping.

Since 2016, Chip Cookies has been delivering gooey, gourmet cookies made with the freshest ingredients to the consumer’s door. Created by late-night cookie lovers, Chip understands best that there is no better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than by ordering a box of warm cookies to be brought directly to your door. Each box comes with four large, melt-in-your-mouth cookies chosen from their menu that includes the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, and a weekly rotating flavor. Chip also offers 9-count mini options of the OG and sugar chip. Guests can experience the magic of Chip either in-person at a local store, or take advantage of their nationwide shipping.

“We are confident that our loyal customers and proven business model will make Chip Cookies and our franchise partners a huge success in Denver,” said Sarah Wilson, Co-Founder of Chip Cookies. “There will always be a need for a pick-me-up, so we can’t wait to find more franchisees who will help us become the go-to spot for a warm, fresh cookie in Denver.”

To learn more about Chip Cookies, visit www.chipcookies.co . For more information on their franchise opportunity, please go to https://www.chipcookies.co/pages/franchising-with-chip .

About Chip Cookies

Chip Cookies is Utah’s original gourmet cookie delivery company and has been delivering happiness in the form of warm, fresh cookies right to the consumer’s doorstep since 2016. After starting as a late-night pregnancy craving, Sean and Sarah Wilson recognized the need for a cookie delivery service and developed a proven business model that has led to ten storefront locations in Utah and Idaho, with more coming soon. Chip also ships their cookies made with high-quality ingredients nationwide, leading the charge for cookie delivery across the country. As Utah’s cookie delivery pioneer, Chip has been recognized for its innovation and won City Weekly’s “Best Cookie” award in 2017 and Best of State Utah in 2018, 2020, and 2021. For more information, visit www.chipcookies.co or follow Chip on Instagram .

